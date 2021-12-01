TV star and producer Serena DC talks hit show ‘Hollywood Disclosure’ and other projects

Serena DC. Photo Courtesy of Serena DC

Australian TV star and producer Serena DC chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “Hollywood Disclosure” Season 2 and her upcoming projects.

Pluto TV will be streaming season 1 starting on December 13.

What was it like to be a part of “Hollywood Disclosure” Season 1?

It was such an amazing experience to step into the lives of some of Hollywood’s most iconic celebrities and get to know them as real people rather than the sparkling diamonds we see on screen.

I felt privileged and honored that they would feel comfortable enough to open up and share some of their darkest moments with me and my viewers. The conversations always felt like two old friends on the couch at home, sharing their thoughts and feelings. It was intimate and wonderful.

What do your plans for the future include?

Well, we are in the middle of production for season 2 of the series and have already interviewed RJ Mitte from Breaking Bad, Eva La Rue from The Bold and the Beautiful, and Nikki Blonsky from Hairspray. In a few weeks, I get to sit down with Tori Spelling, who is a fellow mummy TV personality, which I am super excited about.

Season 2 premieres at the end of January but I am most excited about my first feature film which premieres on my birthday, February 3rd, called We Are Not Alone. It’s all about people who have made contact with UFOs and ETs. I do a deep dive into their lives and answer the question about whether we are alone in this universe or if we really do have star brothers and sisters.

How does it feel to be an artist and producer in the digital age? (now with streaming being so prevalent)

I think it is so wonderful that people can access the types of TV series they want to watch when they want to watch, instead of being at the mercy of the TV guide. It’s such a great time to be a producer.

I particularly love making content now as the world is changing so fast and people are looking for ways to personally transform and spiritually evolve. The fact that I get to make content that helps them with that evolution process is so exciting.

What is your advice for young and aspiring producers and content creators?

Work on projects that you are passionate about. Create content about things that you love and explore things that you are deeply curious about. That’s how you can access your best creative ideas and that’s how you can make truly impactful films and tv shows. Passion shows. Boredom teaches you a lot as well. I’ve learned to never work on shows for a paycheck and to only work on projects for passion.

What motivates you each day?

I see what’s happening in the world right now and there are so many things that I find troubling and scary. People all around the world have lost their sense of self and trying to figure out who they are in this new world riddled with masks, mandates, and vaccines. I decided to be the change I wanted to see in the world and create TV shows that inspire people to be more do more and love more.

All the content that I am creating now is designed to help uplift people. I figure that if I want to see people around me having a better experience on this planet and feeling better about themselves then I need to be part of that solution. I’m so lucky that I get to create TV shows and inject positivity into the world through my content.

What does the word success mean to you?

I have never viewed having a big bank account as a marker for success. There have been many times in my life where I have had more money than I needed to live a lifestyle that was envied by many people around me. However, I have found that the more money I’ve made, the less happy I’ve become because I spent more time on generating wealth and less time spent on cultivating my friendships, relationships and developing the more spiritual side of life.

Today for me, success is having friends around you that you can trust and rely on. People who love you and who you love in return. Success is having a family that is healthy and strong. Success is figuring out your purpose and then having the privilege of being able to work on making your dreams come true every day and calling that a job. Success truly is self-actualizing

What would you like to tell our readers about “Hollywood Disclosure” Season 2?

I am excited about Hollywood Disclosure season 2 because after filming season 1, I learned what specific stories I wanted to tell and what kind of inspiration my viewers needed. In season 2, we delve deeper into human emotion and talk about topics including grief and how to navigate through the loss of somebody that you love. We talk about what it’s like to be different and how to be successful in your industry when you have what society deems to be a disability.

We talk about bullying and body shaming, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and divorce. My guests dig so deeply and share so much with me that I believe that their stories and the lessons that they share will have a huge impact on my viewers. But aside from the advice that they give about the topics that they talk about in each episode, what I love most about this season is the way that my celebrity guests have chosen to be completely vulnerable and authentic.

The ways they share their vulnerability with the world shows viewers that it’s OK to be real and to hit rock bottom because those moments shape your life. I think that’s the biggest takeaway of this amazing upcoming season.

To learn more about Serena DC, follow her on Instagram.