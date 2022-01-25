‘True Blood’ star Stephen Moyer talks about ‘Confession’ thriller

Stephen Moyer in 'Confession.' Photo Courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment

Acclaimed actor Stephen Moyer (“True Blood” fame) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest thriller “Confession.”

Moyer is an English film and television actor and director who is best known for starring in the HBO series “True Blood.” He was born in Brentwood, Essex, and attended St Martin’s School, a comprehensive school in Hutton, Essex. His first television role was in 1993 as Philip Masefield in the TV adaptation of the play “Conjugal Rites,” which was written by actor and playwright Roger Hall.

This was followed by the television film Lord of Misrule, filmed in Fowey, Cornwall, which also featured Richard Wilson, Emily Mortimer, and Prunella Scales. In 1997, Moyer made his big-screen debut landing the lead role in the film adaptation of the long-running comic strip “Prince Valiant” by Hal Foster, working alongside Ron Perlman and Katherine Heigl.

‘Confession’

“Confession” was written and directed by David Beton, and it will be available on digital (VOD) on January 25. Moyer portrays a wounded man named Victor Strong opposite Colm Meany, who plays Father Peter.

On being a part of “Confession,” Moyer said, “Honestly, we had an amazing time. David Beton sent me the script in the beginning of April of 2020, and when I read it I couldn’t believe how good it was. Even though we made a few little changes along the way, we pretty much shot the first draft. I thought it was incredible. I always love movies that play out in real-time, I love that concept.”

“Colm Meany was at the top of our list to play Father Peter so it was amazing to get him, he is such a pro, and it was brilliant to get Clare-Hope Ashitey, she’s a fantastic actress. We filmed the movie in 12 days so just to get through it was amazing. It was a really enjoyable experience,” he said.

“David Beton and I are constantly looking for things to do together,” he added.

“Confession” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “high-octane” and “compelling.”

Stephen Moyer in ‘Confession.’ Photo Courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment

‘True Blood’

He stared as vampire Bill Compton in the fantasy horror drama series “True Blood.”

On his experience in “True Blood,” Moyer said, “I loved playing Bill, it was one of the greatest scripts I’ve ever read. I’ve always said that. Alan Ball’s writing is so extraordinary, it gives you a sense of place, smell, tone, color, and humor, all in this framework of this other world, which is our world. It was its own universe. I remember reading the script for the pilot and I knew it was extraordinary.”

‘The Gifted’

From 2017 to 2019, he starred as Reed Strucker, the lead male role in the Fox series “The Gifted.” “I love those guys at ‘The Gifted.’ We still stay in touch. They are all a really lovely bunch,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Moyer said, “It’s a very different time. I remember sitting and doing some meetings in May of 2020 and saying to my wife, Anna Paquin, that we don’t have to be anywhere that we don’t want to be anymore. We can be anywhere. We live in a different time. ‘True Blood’ was one of the last shows to shoot on film.”

“I feel like I had a real luxury to be able to shoot as a director on film before everybody transferred to digital,” Moyer added.

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “If you have an iPhone, and your friend next to you has an iPhone, then you can go and make a movie. When I was young that wasn’t available to us. Your iPhone has editing equipment on it and you can literally make a movie. Get out there and do it.”

“Also, I tell actors to take a headshot of themselves, take a strip of paper, and put their phone number and e-mail address on them, and they should put them up in places that do film. Tell them that you would act in anything they want you to because there is nothing like having the experience working with filmmakers since these will be the filmmakers of tomorrow,” he added.

‘The Parting Glass’

Moyer recalled working with the late but great legendary actor Ed Asner in “The Parting Glass,” which was written by Denis O’Hare (who also starred as Danny), and Moyer directed. “Ed Asner passed away in August of last year and we were very close,” he said. “Ed was an extraordinary person and he kept going until the very end. I loved him and I miss him.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Moyer said, “On the Bubble.” “I have a lot of things that I am waiting on, and they are really cool and exciting and they are all bubbling away. I am waiting for them to take off,” he admitted.

Success

Moyer defined the word success as follows: “All I ever wanted to do was be paid and made a living as an actor. If that meant just doing theatre in England and I was getting paid to work and act, then that would have been success. I haven’t had another job since I’ve turned professional.”

“For me, success is not material things: it is not about houses or cars. Success is about happiness. I have a lovely family,” he added.

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “Confession,” “Don’t judge a book by its cover because humanity exists even in the darkest of page-turning dime store novels.”

To learn more about esteemed actor Stephen Moyer, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.