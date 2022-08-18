Tritonal talks about their new music and ‘Something Beautiful’

Tritonal. Photo Credit: Enhanced Music

Chad Cisneros of the musical duo Tritonal chatted about their new music, which includes their single “Something Beautiful.”

Throughout their career, Tritonal (comprised of Chad Cisneros and David Reed) has released over 100 originals and remixes including collaborations with The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Ellie Goulding, Cash Cash, and Cheat Codes, with songs making waves across the charts with six Top 10 Hits on Billboard’s Dance Airplay Chart and radio support from the likes of Sirius BPM, Diplo’s Revolution, iHeartRadio, and more.

To date, the duo has played over 1000 shows, across five continents, selling over two million tickets with performances at the biggest festivals around the world including EDC Las Vegas/Orlando/NY, Lollapalooza, ULTRA, Creamfileds, and Electric Zoo.

Their music has also been featured in promos for NFL’s Thursday Night Football and Dancing With The Stars as well as Love Island, Love Island Australia, Celebs Go Dating, and iZombie among others.

How did “Something Beautiful” come about?

It was one of a handful of songs that were created at a writing camp in Utah with a talented crew of writers and musicians.

What was it like working with Eric Lumiere?

It’s always a pleasure working with Eric. He is a very talented musician, thoughtful, and quite in touch with his spirit.

This is the latest single from your forthcoming album. What are you most excited for fans to hear or take away from Coalesce?

We’re most excited for fans to really follow through the journey of the record. It’s the first time we have such a cohesive piece of work consisting of an album. I wouldn’t say it’s a concept album but it is definitely themed from the actual songs to every detail of the artwork and aesthetic.

A majority of these songs were actually written in a writing camp, where the writers really set intentions on the messaging and collaboration, found ways to be in nature throughout the time there, and really tap into a place of truth. That’s what we’re most excited about!

What inspires your music and songwriting?

The beauty that surrounds us every day, nature, the constant flow of emotions, the struggles and the victories, and most importantly a yearning for that which is greater than us, that place of peace and contentment beyond that body and mind. For us, music is the vehicle that helps us get there and we try to share that with the world.

What do your plans for the future include?

We have a huge tour starting at the end of August to support the release of Coalesce! Within that tour, we have two extra special dates celebrating the Tritonia 400, the 400th episode of our radio show in our hometown of Austin, TX, and in our label home of London.

Where do you see electronic music in the next five years?

Well, I will answer specifically for North America. I see a lot more diversity in the sound, influenced by other cultures and traditions of music. More intentional and less nightclub/bottle service oriented, especially from a live perspective. I think we’ll see some more live instrumental adaptations as well.

Which artists would you like to someday collaborate with as your dream collab choices?

Chris Martin of Coldplay!

What would you like to tell our readers about “Something Beautiful”? What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it?

Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. If we open up to it, we can really start to experience it in all situations. Even through the darkness and what we recognize as pain, it’s always there — helping guide us towards ultimate freedom.

To learn more about Tritonal, visit their official website, and follow them on Instagram.