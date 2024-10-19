Connect with us

Trinity Whiteside talks about ‘Zatima’ and ‘Sistas’ on BET+

Actor Trinity Whiteside chatted about being a part of the series “Zatima” and “Sistas” on BET+.
Actor Trinity Whiteside chatted about being a part of the series “Zatima” and “Sistas” on BET+.

‘Zatima’

On his experience in “Zatima,” he exclaimed, “It was amazing. It was a really seamless transition from ‘Sistas.’ Having worked with the team for so many years made it seamless.”

Whiteside had great words about working with Remington Hoffman. “I love Remington. He is genuinely a great guy. I like him a lot,” he said.

‘Sistas’

“‘Sistas’ was also amazing. I’ve been blessed to have two really incredible experiences with awesome castmates, who have become like family to me. I am definitely blessed in that regard,” he acknowledged.

Working with Tyler Perry

“Working with Tyler Perry is amazing,” he exclaimed. “Tyler always makes the atmosphere fun for everyone. Tyler is so funny in real life as an actual person and as a director.”

Motivations

On his daily motivations, he shared, “As an actor, it doesn’t really require a lot of motivation because it’s my passion. It’s effortless. To me, acting is not work. When you love what you do, the way that I do, I don’t consider that work.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Whiteside said, “It’s convenient but I do prefer in-person interaction because there is an authenticity to that. You get a greater feel for the conversation and the person that you are talking to. I always prefer that while the digital era does provide a lot of convenience.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “To keep working and to keep doing what I do. I am always looking for the next opportunity. Staying busy and staying focused growing as both an actor and as a person.”

“All of the moments in my career have helped define me,” he noted. ‘Whether that was working as a background actor or working in stunts in ‘The Fate of the Furious.’ Everything has played a vital part and has gotten me to where I am now. “

“If you pluck one of those encounters or events out, then things wouldn’t be where they are now, so I value all of them,” he explained.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Whiteside said, “Growth.” “Spiritual, financial, and mental growth,” he admitted.

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “telepathy.” “I love the human mind and to know people’s thoughts would be great,” he noted.

Dream acting partner: Denzel Washington

Whiteside listed Oscar winner Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner. “I would love to learn from him and watch him work,” Whiteside said.

Message for his fans

For his fans and viewers, he expressed, “We have the best fans in the world, by far. Thank you to the fans, I appreciate them and I love them back. I love when they live-tweet. The fans are hilarious and so great; they are certainly invested in the shows.”

“Through all the drama and comedy that draws the fans in, there is an essence of relatability for everyone. The stories draw from real-life experiences, which are sometimes exaggerated,” he concluded.

To learn more about Trinity Whiteside, follow him on Instagram.

