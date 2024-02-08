Trevor St. John of ‘The Young and The Restless’ talks about his new film ‘A Good Enough Day’

Trevor St. John in 'A Good Enough Day.' Photo Courtesy of Good Deed Entertainment

Actor Trevor St. John of “The Young and The Restless”‘ chatted about his new film “A Good Enough Day,” which he directed and stars in.

He is known for playing the role of Tucker McCall in the CBS soap opera “The Young and The Restless.”

He discussed making his feature film directorial debut with “A Good Enough Day,” and being a part of the digital age.

‘A Good Enough Day’

“A Good Enough Day” will be available on streaming services on February 13 on such platforms as Amazon, On Demand, Apple TV, and Tubi.

“It was a pleasure to do this,” St. John said about “A Good Enough Day.” “To shoot it, it felt so playful, especially since I was with my family and my friends. I felt like a kid in my playground. It was pretty heavy material, but it was fun to shoot this.”

“That’s what you hope for as an artist in this industry, and the whole experience felt that way. Overall, it was a pleasure,” he said.

“From a professional aspect, this movie taught me that I can direct,” he said. “This was the first time that I ever directed. I got very lucky in the 30-plus years that I have been doing this. I’ve worked with some great directors, and I’ve watched the masters at work in other films.”

“I felt very confident that I direct, and it turns out that I can. This movie taught me to be unafraid to ask myself big questions about mortality, relationships, and what’s important in life,” he said.

“This film is about personal relationships, and the expression of your feelings about relationships with those people before it’s too late,” he added.

“This movie allowed me to go places and to explore things that I didn’t expect. It broadened the palette,” he noted.

For his fans and viewers, he remarked about “A Good Enough Day,” “This movie sticks with you for days. It is a fantastic thing for film to be thought-provoking. We were adamant that we were going to make a movie that respected the audience.

“There is a great lack of that in cinema these days. We set out to make a movie that we want to see,” he observed.

Making his feature film directorial debut

St. John opened up about how his background in daytime TV has helped him transition from actor to filmmaker (writer and director) of “A Good Enough Day.”

“Performing as an actor on daytime requires a level of fearlessness, or if you have fear, you don’t care and press ahead anyway,” he said.

“There needs to be spontaneity or a truthfulness or it doesn’t work. That muscle of not denying your impulses is built in daytime, and it really works in all genres. It is forced upon you in daytime. My training has really helped me in all aspects of performance,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “I’m not much on social media these days. I’m trying to lead a little more of an analog life. I find myself looking at the phone or the computer screen. I’m really trying to live a little more three-dimensional, analog life.”

“I am fighting against the digital age as much as I can,” he admitted. “There is only so much you can do, you have to accept it. There are some great things about the digital age such as Zoom calls, as well as movies being able to be streamed on Amazon and Apple. It is wonderful that the digital age has given us that gift.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Honestly, stay out of acting class. Take whatever money you would spend on an acting class and buy a camera, good sound equipment, and good screenwriting software. Write your own material, your own play, and short film. Write it and shoot it yourself. If you are an actor, go and do it… act!”

“Go and audition, just don’t waste your money on acting classes. Use your money on acting now,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, St. John said with a sweet laugh, “To Be Determined…”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, St. John said, “Success means being proud of one’s work and proud of one’s family and friend life. Also, contentment. Success for me is this fabulous film, especially when people are touched by it.”

Gratitude for ‘The Young and The Restless’ fans

For his fans, he expressed, “I appreciate all of the fan support and the positive feedback. I am so grateful; the fans are the reason I got the gig. I wouldn’t be on ‘The Young and The Restless’ if it weren’t for the fans.”

“I really hope they are enjoying the character. They are the reason why we do this. We hope they are satisfied and fulfilled by the show,” he concluded.

“A Good Enough Day” is available for pre-order on Apple TV by clicking here.

To learn more about Trevor St. John, check out his official website and IMDb page.