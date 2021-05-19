Trevor Perkins launches Sincerely Music Group

Trevor Perkins. Photo Courtesy of Perkins Publicity

Rising entrepreneur and media professional Trevor Perkins has announced the launch of his new artist development company Sincerely Music Group. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“I am so excited to unfold the next chapter of my industry career,” Perkins remarked. “After several months of working with artists and seeing the potential of helping artists develop their career, I saw a need to help artists unfold their careers,” he elaborated.

With this new venture, Perkins welcomes country newcomer Becca Bowen, as well as Brady Lee and Sierra Annie.

This announcement comes in partnership with his marketing firm Perkins Publicity. This music and entertainment firm specializes in publicity and marketing campaigns for the entertainment industry. With a modern approach centered around the artist’s brand, our firm takes full advantage of unique opportunities to develop the artist’s brand.

His PR Roster in Perkins Publicity includes Lauren Davidson, Gracie Carol, Devon Beck, variety talk show The Libby O Show, as well as other artists in such genres as country, hip-hop, and pop. To learn more about Perkins Publicity, click here.

For more information on Sincerely Music Group, check out their official homepage.