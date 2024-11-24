Trevor Donovan talks new Great American Family holiday film, and UBS Arena event

Trevor Donovan. Photo Credit: Colton Haynes

On November 22nd, Trevor Donovan chatted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, prior to the Christmas Tree Lighting festivities.

2024 Great American Family Christmas Festival

Donovan is a part of the 2024 inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park at UBS Arena, which is presented by the venue and the New York Islanders. He is joined by his Great American Family co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Cameron Mathison.

“It feels amazing to be a part of the first annual Great American Family Christmas Festival here on Long Island,” Donovan admitted. “It is cool to be a part of something at the ground floor. I am excited to see how it goes.”

New Great American Family holiday movie

In his latest holiday movie “A Little Women’s Christmas” for Great American Family, Donovan stars alongside Jillian Murray, Jen Lilley, Laura Osnes, Jesse Hutch, Julia Reilly and Gladys Knight. It premiered on Saturday, November 23rd.

“My Christmas movie this year is ‘A Little Women’s Christmas’ on Great American Family,” he said. “It is just a huge cast of amazing women. It’s a contemporary retelling of the ‘Little Women’ story set on a Christmas holiday. I can’t wait for you al to see it.”

This new film is a contemporary retelling of the beloved classic novel, following the lives and loves of the March sisters in a small Tennessee town at Christmas.

Jo March is played by Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan is Friedrich “Fritz” Baehr, Meg March is played by Jen Lilley, Laura Osnes plays Beth March, Julia Reilly is Amy March, and John is played by Jesse Hutch. The one-and-only Gladys Knight performs “Joy.”

New western ‘Where the Wind Blows’ coming in 2025

Donovan revealed that is looking forward to his new western “Where the Wind Blows,” which is based on the USA Today bestselling novel of the same name by author and western romantic writer Caroline Fyffe.

The screenplay is by Caroline Fyffe, John Schimke and Mike Maden.

“Also, I have a really cool western coming out next year in theaters with C. Thomas Howell, who played Ponyboy in ‘The Outsiders’,” he said. “We got to ride into town with an epic sunset ride, and it just a pretty epic experience.”

“I cannot wait for people to see this… It is called ‘Where the Wind Blows’ and it is coming to theaters near you,” he added.

To learn more about actor Trevor Donovan, follow him on Instagram.