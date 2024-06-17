Trevor Donovan talks about his new movie ‘Where the Wind Blows’

Trevor Donovan. Photo Credit: Colton Haynes

Actor Trevor Donovan chatted about his new western film “Where the Wind Blows.”

This story follows Chase (played by Trevor Donovan), a rugged cowboy and solitary drifter with a closed heart and a troubled past who discovers his purpose while protecting a family in danger.

“Where the Wind Blows” is based on the USA Today bestselling novel of the same name by author and western romantic writer Caroline Fyffe.

The screenplay is by Caroline Fyffe, John Schimke and Mike Maden.

John Schimke will direct the romantic western. The production is taking place in the scenic landscapes of Montana this summer.

Donovan on what drew him to this story

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of Chase in ‘Where the Wind Blows’,” Donovan admitted.

“The story is rich with emotion and adventure, reminiscent of classic John Wayne Westerns. It captures the spirit and ruggedness of the frontier while telling a heartfelt and engaging tale. I’m honored to be part of such a talented team,” he elaborated.

Donovan on playing Chase in the western movie

On portraying Chase, Donovan remarked, “Chase is a character with layers of complexity — a cowboy who is tough on the outside but has a heart full of past wounds.”

“Playing him allows me to dive into a story of redemption and protection, set against the beautiful and harsh backdrop of the frontier. It’s about embracing the resilience and courage that defined those times,” Donovan explained.

Message for his fans about the new film

For his dedicated fans, the “DonoFans,” he stated about this film, “I want fans to feel the raw emotion and adventure in Where the Wind Blows.”

“It’s a story that not only entertains but also celebrates the spirit of rugged individualism and resilience that defined the frontier days, reminding us of the strength and courage needed to face life’s challenges today,” he concluded.

This fall, Donovan is excited to be a part of the RomaDrama and Filmed in the South “Halloween & Harvest Festival,” which will take place in Olde Town Conyers in Georgia from October 31st to November 3rd.

To learn more about Trevor Donovan, follow him on Instagram.