Trevor Donovan discusses the generosity and unity of his fans, and his new Great American Family film

Trevor Donovan. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Actor Trevor Donovan spoke about the generosity and unity of his fans, and he teased his new film role for Great American Family.

In addition, Donovan will be starring in the motion pictures “Reagan” and “Where the Wind Blows.”

Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Andra Day once said: “I think gratitude is a big thing. It puts you in a place where you’re humble.” This quote applies to Trevor Donovan.

Donovan praises the ‘hearts’ of his fans

Donovan complimented “the hearts” of his dedicated fans, which are affectionately known as the #DonoFans, especially for building a community that is based on friendships and generosity.

He shared the story of Tamara Canty, who was overwhelmed with joy and disbelief one morning when she opened her email, and the fellow #DonoFans pooled together to secure her a ticket for a forthcoming fan event, the RomaDrama Halloween & Harvest Festival in Olde Town Conyers, Georgia.

It was then that Tamara realized that these “virtual acquaintances” have become lifelong friends.

Moved by this gesture from his fans, actor Trevor Donovan remarked, “I am so glad to see you all have formed such amazing friendships from around the world. Congratulations to Tamara! To celebrate this achievement, her flight to RomaDrama is on me. We’ll have a #DonoFans pizza party in Atlanta, on me. Pineapple and peppers on my half!”

In a world where online connections often seem shallow, Donovan expressed that the #DonoFans community “stands as a testament to genuine friendship and kindness.” “These fans are brought together by their shared admiration for me, and they have formed a tight-knit bond that transcends geographical boundaries,” he explained.

Tamara Canty on Trevor Donovan

Tamara Canty stated about the actor, “Trevor Donovan is the human equivalent of lightning in a bottle. So, it was no surprise when #DonoFans morphed into something so much more than a fandom, we are family now.”

Fan with Trevor Donovan. Photo Courtesy of Michael Yanni.

Donovan puts his fans first, and he includes them in his creative work

“My involvement goes beyond social media shout-outs,” Donovan said. “Whenever I film in the United States, I make it a point to include local #DonoFans in my projects, offer them extra roles and a chance to be part of the filmmaking process.”

“This personal touch has deepened the bond between me and my fans, thus making the community feel valued and appreciated,” Donovan added.

Trevor Donovan’s DonoFans. Photo Courtesy of Michael Yanni.

Donovan on his new holiday movie for Great American Family

Donovan also shared that he is starring as “Fritzy” in the forthcoming holiday film “A Little Women’s Christmas,” which will premiere on Great American Family. “I had such a great time filming with friends. I hope you enjoy Fritzy,” he exclaimed.

New roles in ‘Where the Wind Blows’ and ‘Reagan’

Donovan also has starring roles in the new movies “Where the Wind Blows” and “Reagan.”

RomaDrama event in Georgia

Donovan is looking forward to being a part of the RomaDrama and Filmed in the South “Halloween & Harvest Festival” this fall, which will take place in Olde Town Conyers in Georgia from October 31st to November 3rd.