Travis Cure nails the role of Bobby in ‘The Oval’ on BET

Actor Travis Cure. Photo by Cat Harper.

Actor Travis Cure has been killing it as Bobby in “The Oval” on BET. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“The Oval” was created, executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, and it is the No. 1 show on cable TV.

In the first season, it was great to see Bobby have scenes opposite Kyle (Brad Benedict) and even have it out with him at times, as well as Lilly ( played by Ciera Payton), the wife of White House Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop (Lodric Collins); moreover, in the second season, it is neat to see Bobby join forces with Max (Bill Barrett), in an effort to bring down Kyle. They work well together and the gun scene Bobby and Max had together in the cabin was quite exhilarating to watch as it was done in unison.

Equally impressive was Bobby’s scene in the midseason finale of Season 2, where Donald is surprised to find him home in his bed with his wife, Lilly. He then points a pistol to Donald’s head and another intense scene follows.

Bobby brings a lot of suspense, mystery, and drama to “The Oval.” He also serves as the voice of reason in times when some characters (Lilly and Max) need it the most. One can only wait to see what will happen next in the latter half of Season 2.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with actor Travis Cure about “The Oval” on BET.

Travis Cure. Photo by Cat Harper