Travis Burns talks about the Lifetime film ‘Ladies of the ’80s’

Australian actor Travis Burns (“Neighbours”) chatted about his new Lifetime film “Ladies of the ’80s: A Diva Christmas.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Travis Burns and Taylor Ann Thompson
Travis Burns and Taylor Ann Thompson. Photo Credit: Ser Baffo
Travis Burns and Taylor Ann Thompson. Photo Credit: Ser Baffo

“Wow, that was super fun,” he admitted about the project. “It was a last minute gig for me.”

“I ended up getting hired on a Friday by executive producer Larry Thompson and we were on set that Monday, Burns said. “So, I had the weekend to prepare, and I researched the ladies, all of which had so much experience under their belt,” he explained.

“Larry creates a nice environment for everybody to work in. Larry wants everyone around him to do well, and that’s really infectious,” he added.

Working with Christie Will Wolf as a director

The movie was directed by Christie Will Wolf from a screenplay by James Berg and Stan Zimmerman. “I loved working with Christie. She was incredible, and so much fun,” he said.

Working with Taylor Ann Thompson

He plays the role of Alex opposite Taylor Ann Thompson, who plays Nell. “Taylor is lovely to work with,” he said. “Taylor is very mature for her age, which is nice as well, and she is very well-spoken. She is a great actress and very fun to work with. We had a blast shooting that for the three week period that we worked on the film.”

Taylor Ann Thompson
Taylor Ann Thompson. Photo Credit: Ser Baffo

Working with the five divas in the film

They are also joined by such veteran actresses as Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan. “It was quite amazing to get bits and pieces of their experiences and it nice to learn history pieces from them,” Burns said.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “It’s a different world these days. I’m consistently evolving. The strike just happened, which was needed but it’s good that it’s a three-year deal and not a 10-year deal. I feel like so much has evolved over the last five years compared to the previous 10 years. Everyone is trying to look after everyone at SAG.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Burns said with a sweet laugh, “Fatherhood.”

In his personal life, he and his wife Emma welcomed their newborn baby Parker. “We just moved back to Australia, and we had a baby boy named Parker, who is super healthy and active already. Parker is four weeks old, and I am enjoying every moment of fatherhood,” he said.

“I am enjoying the stage that I am in right now,” he admitted. “In the future, I would love to be on a TV show but I have a family now, so I am enjoying every moment and taking things day by day. I am liking the bubble I am in right now.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, Burns said, “Everything is going to work out,” and “if you don’t try, you will never know.”

Success

Burns equates success to “health and home.” “Home and health is a success… A beautiful home, a beautiful wife, and a beautiful son… we are all healthy so we are winning,” he said.

Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan, and Morgan Fairchild
Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan, and Morgan Fairchild. Photo Credit: Ser Baffao, Lifetime

Closing thoughts on the Lifetime movie

For his fans, he remarked about the film “Ladies of the ’80s,” “Don’t miss the opportunities. My character, Alex, was going through some things and he missed his opportunity with Nell. So, try to not have any regrets nor pass up any opportunity.”

To learn more about Travis Burns, follow him on Instagram.

