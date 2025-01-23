Tovah Feldshuh talks about starring in Off-Broadway show ‘My First Ex-Husband’

Tovah Feldshuh. Photo Courtesy of Tovah Feldshuh

Six-time Emmy and Tony-nominated actress Tovah Feldshuh chatted about starring in the new Off-Broadway show “My First Ex-Husband.” It will be performed at the MMAC Theater in New York City.

Randal Myler directed from a script by comedy maven Joy Behar. It will kick off on Wednesday, January 29th from with opening night taking place on Thursday, February 6th.

Each month, a rotating lineup of luminaries from theater, television, and film will bring fresh voices and perspectives to these stories, making every performance a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience. This inaugural cast will play from January 29 through Sunday, February 23rd.

‘My First Ex-Husband’

“I am very excited about this play,” she exclaimed. “I can’t wait to go back on the stage. It shows you how times have changed in 50-plus years of my career. Being a movie star was the most powerful media outlet you could have when I was a little girl.”

“I had been filming the series ‘Nobody Wants This’ for Netflix, and I just completed a picture with Dustin Hoffman called ‘Tuner,’ which was directed by Daniel Roher.”

Working with Joy Behar

“Joy has based her monologues that she wrote for us on the truth,” Feldshuh said. “Joy interviewed these actual people, and each of us are playing two of the actual people. I am playing a religious girl named Rebecca and one is a socialite named June. I am very happy about that.”

Aside from Behar and Feldshuh, the show also stars Susie Essman (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), and Adrienne C. Moore (“Orange is the New Black”). “I know and love Joy Behar and Susie Essman is just hilarious. They are all very funny comedians, and that takes skill,” Feldshuh acknowledged.

“What is great is that none of us have any ego investment in it. The logo for this is ‘I Do to I’m Done,’ and I think it’s a riot,” Feldshuh said. “I hope this show really helps put MMAC on the map, and it deserves it because it is a meticulous venue. Overall, it is a phenomenal and pretty pristine space.”

“What is great is that Joy is very flexible, and she is easy to work with,” Feldshuh noted. “It has been a very great pleasure, and I can’t wait to do this for a month.”

“It’s a low-stress production, and the cast changes from month to month. We are the opening cast, we will be reviewed, which is very exciting, and we are in front of music fans. We are selling out and what’s not to love?”

“Now, television, for sure, has trumped media outlet exposure even over movies,” she said. “We are at a beautiful theater called the MMAC Theater in West 60th Street. It’s a gorgeous theater The ticket sales are going through the roof; we are selling out.”

“2025 has been wonderful so far despite the chills in the air,” she said, implying the cold weather. We have fallen into an Arctic weather system here in New York.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Feldshuh responded, “Live while living! Don’t ask me how old I am, ask me how many years I have lived.”

Lessons learned from this script

On the lessons learned from this script, Feldshuh reflected, “This is a piece that is both moving and hilarious. It is comedy based on our place as women in relationship to the men we choose, the men we chose, and how they made us feel.”

“I am blessed to have a wonderful husband in Andy,” she added.

To learn more about veteran thespian Tovah Feldshuh, check out her official homepage, and follow her on Instagram.

For more information on “My First Ex-Husband,” check out its official website.