Tony nominee Adam Pascal talks about his ‘Wild About Harry’ film

Tate Donovan and Adam Pascal. Photo Credit: Global Digital Releasing

Tony-nominated actor Adam Pascal chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new film “Wild About Harry,” which will be released on December 17 via Global Digital Releasing.

Pascal is best known as Roger Davis in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson’s musical “Rent” on Broadway, the 2005 movie version of the musical, and the Broadway tour of “Rent” in 2009.

He is also known for originating the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida,” for playing the Emcee in the 1998 revival of “Cabaret,” and for playing Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of “Memphis.” Most recently, Pascal played William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical “Something Rotten.”

Synopsis of ‘Wild About Harry’

The year is 1973 and recently widowed Harry Goodhart has just moved to Dennis, Cape Cod with his two teenage daughters. By happenstance, one of the daughters sees her father dancing with another man at a disco in Provincetown.



This happens to be the same man who has recently moved into the back of their house and has only been introduced to her and her sister as his “new business partner”. During a time when being part of the LGBTQ community in small-town America was not widely accepted, the family finds that everybody in Dennis becomes involved in weighing in on the acceptability of two men raising children together.

“It’s a beautiful story and I was honored to be asked to betray a person who was so important in Gwen Wynne‘s life,” Pascal said.

“I really enjoyed playing a gay character. I have played the romantic lead many times on Broadway. But this was my first opportunity to explore a romantic relationship from a homosexual perspective,” he added.

On being an actor in the digital age, Pascal responded, “Considering most of my work is on stage it hasn’t really affected me one way or another.”

He opened up about his Tony nomination for “Rent.” “It was a big surprise and it felt great,” he admitted.

He spoke about being a part of “Hawkeye” on Disney+. “That whole process was a huge surprise and a lot of fun. I’m amazed at how many people were excited to hear the song and are hoping to hear more,” he said.

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “My advice is always to have something else in your life that brings you joy and satisfaction and not base your entire sense of happiness and self-worth on show business.”

Regarding his definition of success, he responded, “I don’t have a definition for success, I don’t know what it means to me. Changes from day to day. Success is happiness. that I’m sure of.”

“I hope everybody will go out and watch it!” he exclaimed about “Wild About Harry.”