Tommy Dewey talks about being a part of the Fox comedy series ‘Pivoting’

Actor Tommy Dewey spoke about being a part of the Fox comedy series “Pivoting,” and the digital age.

Tommy Dewey
Tommy Dewey. Photo Credit: Riker Brothers
Tommy Dewey. Photo Credit: Riker Brothers

Actor Tommy Dewey chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the Fox comedy series “Pivoting.”

He stars opposite Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q in “Pivoting.” 

On being a part of “Pivoting,” he said, “It’s not hard to get out of bed for this job. Everyone is genuinely committed to making a great show, one inspired by creator Liz Astrof’s personal experience. And we laugh a ton at work – I get a bonus abs workout.”

Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor, he said, “I’m inspired by all of the people pushing film, television, etc. into new territory. I get excited by opportunities to say things in fresh ways and to find humor in odd places.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Dewey said, “I love that audiences have so many ways to find the stuff we make, and, compared to when I entered the business, there are more opportunities to make that stuff – there’s no way I’d be able to name all of the streaming services off the top of my head. The challenge is getting something to stand out amidst all the content.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Always be making stuff! Don’t wait on anybody, and don’t worry when the first few things you make aren’t perfect.”

Regarding his future plans, he revealed, “More acting and writing. I’m currently doing a guest stint on HBO’s Perry Mason, and I’m hitting the marketplace with a couple of new writing projects. I’d also really love to do a play – I haven’t been on stage in a long time.” 

On his definition of the word success, he said, “This has evolved for me over the years. More and more, success means putting unique, authentic work – acting, writing, whatever – in front of an audience. If I can do that and cover the mortgage, I’m good.”

Dewey concluded about “Pivoting,” “There’s no ‘right’ way to deal with grief, and when life throws you the inevitable curveball, it’s okay to laugh – it helps us get through.”

To learn more about Tommy Dewey, follow him on Instagram.

