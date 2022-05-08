Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Tom Sizemore talks about ‘Barbee Rehab’ series on Tubi

olden Globe-nominated actor Tom Sizemore chatted about starring in the “Barbee Rehab” series on Tubi.

Published

Tom Sizemore in 'Barbee Rehab' series on Tubi
Tom Sizemore in 'Barbee Rehab' series on Tubi. Photo Credit: Global Digital Releasing
Tom Sizemore in 'Barbee Rehab' series on Tubi. Photo Credit: Global Digital Releasing

Golden Globe-nominated actor Tom Sizemore chatted about starring in the “Barbee Rehab” series on Tubi, which premieres tomorrow on Friday, May 6.

Sizemore is literally living in a Barbee world in the all-new Tubi comedy series “Barbee Rehab.” He stars alongside Janice Dickinson, Bai Ling (Crank), Lisa Wilcox (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 & 5), Vanessa Bednar, Derek S.Orr, Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”), Johnny Wactor (“General Hospital”), and Alice Ford in a new series from Global Digital Releasing.

This seven-part, limited series follows a patient (Tom Sizemore, “Twin Peaks: The Return” and “Saving Private Ryan”), who is on the verge of being locked up after claiming to have discovered a rehab facility focused on treating people who are obsessed with collecting and/or living as real-life Barbie and Ken dolls. “People seem to really like it. I can’t believe it in a way,” Sizemore said.

Tom shares his unbelievable stories about the unstable staff and patients who suffer from a variety of outrageous Barbie and Ken doll addictions, with his psychiatrist, (Janice Dickinson). Will he convince her this is a real place, or will he end up in the nuthouse? Welcome to “Barbee Rehab”, where reality, imagination, delusion, and perversion collide.

On playing Tom, he said, “I had a lot of fun doing it. I am good friends with Bai Ling and Janice Dickinson. It was a comedy, and it was almost like they built a theater and allowed us to do a play. It was just a lot of fun. Vanessa Bednar and Derek S. Orr were so ambitious, and they hustled their asses off to get this series out there and they did it.”

Sizemore had great words about actor Johnny Wactor (“General Hospital”), who played Star Trek Ken in “Barbee Rehab.” “Johnny is cool and funny,” he said. “This was a fun project, we all got along great.”

Speaking of Wactor, he also worked with Sizemore in “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage.” “Nicolas Cage was really good in that film, it’s a good movie,” Sizemore said.

Celebrity Rehab meets Big Brother meets Plastic in a riotous new small-screen offering from writer, director, and producer Derek S.Orr and producer, writer, set, and costume designer Vanessa Bednar. “We shot this in Vanessa’s house primarily, and she’s a Barbie freak,” he said.

“Barbee Rehab” will release weekly on Tubi from Global Digital Releasing beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 6.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Fatherhood.”

In 2000, Sizemore was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television” for “Witness Protection.” “That was great,” he admitted. “It was a great time and a great period. It was really terrific.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Sizemore said, “The world is changing, show business is changing, things are different now. Although it feels different, acting is acting. I’m not sure how it’s going to be moving forward but the Hollywood studios are finding their way.”

For young and aspiring actors, the veteran actor said, “Get on your feet and do it as much as you can, that’s the most important thing. The more experience you have the better you get at it.”

If he weren’t in the acting and entertainment world, he revealed that he would be a lawyer or an underwater welder.

Sizemore listed Benicio del Toro and Meryl Streep as his dream acting partners in the entertainment business.

He defined the word success as “being stable emotionally and financially, and being able to take care of the people that you love.”

For his fans, he concluded about the new series “Barbee Rehab” on Tubi, “It’s like going to a surprise birthday party, you don’t know what is going to happen, but it’s going to be fun.”

In this article:Actor, barbee rehab, Golden Globe, Johnny Wactor, Series, Tom Sizemore
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

On the front line, Ukrainian and Russian troops are just a few kilometres apart On the front line, Ukrainian and Russian troops are just a few kilometres apart

World

Is Ukraine conducting a sabotage campaign inside Russia?

A deadly fire at an aerospace research institute in Tver, northwest of Moscow. Another blaze at a munitions factory in Perm.

19 hours ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost thousands of lives and sent millions fleeing the country Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost thousands of lives and sent millions fleeing the country

World

Ukraine’s Mariupol defenders face final showdown with Russian invaders

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost thousands of lives and sent millions fleeing the country - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBAJoshua Melvin, with Dmitry Zaks...

20 hours ago
Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it

World

Jill Biden hails ‘amazingly strong’ Ukraine refugees in Romania

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

6 hours ago
Azovstal evacuee Anna Zaitseva and her son Svyatoslav after a harrowing evacuation to Ukraine government-held territory Azovstal evacuee Anna Zaitseva and her son Svyatoslav after a harrowing evacuation to Ukraine government-held territory

World

Escape from Azovstal: Surviving Mariupol’s last stand

"I never thought I would see sunlight again," the 23-year-old Ukrainian told AFP on condition her full name not be published.

23 hours ago