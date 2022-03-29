Tom Jenkins talks about the comedy series ‘Claire-ity,’ Indie Series Award nod

Joan Sweeny and Tom Jenkins in 'Claire-ity.' Photo Coutesy of 'Claire-ity.'

Actor Tom Jenkins chatted about being a part of the comedy series “Claire-ity,” for which he earned a 2022 Indie Series Award nomination for “Best Lead Actor — Comedy.”

How was your experience in “Claire-ity”?

Star and creator Marybeth Massett (NCIS, The Social Network) wrote a brilliant script that we were able to have a lot of fun with. All actors involved had great chemistry and excellent improvisation abilities which are needed in doing comedy. She gave us a big sandbox to play in and we ran with it. Very fun and collaborative atmosphere.

How did it feel to earn an ISA nod for “Best Actor — Comedy” for your performance in it?

I was really surprised and grateful. It is an honor to be nominated as the saying goes. This is my first nomination for any of my work, so it’s great to be recognized. If by chance I should win, I will do my best not to become an ass. You heard it here first!

What motivates you each day as an actor?

Be better. That’s it. I’m not a content creator or someone who aspires to wear a lot of hats. I’m a good collaborator when I’m on set and as an actor, I show up with ideas. I’ve been involved with some wonderfully talented people, so I have benefitted greatly from their expertise. But my goal has always been to just be a better actor and keep pushing myself. I was in class every week from 2012 (and frequently twice a week) until the pandemic hit in 2020.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Stay in good classes, keep working at it (constantly) and good things will come. You will find your tribe by going to classes and this will establish your community and connect you to people that are creating and/or getting work. Grow your network organically through authentic friendships and partnerships. Hardest lesson: be patient. That’s the hardest thing for young actors to learn. Everything (getting an agent, auditions, etc.) more than likely won’t happen at once, nor should it.

What’s it like to work with Meredith Thomas?

Meredith and I have known each other for a while, as we are repped by the same commercial agency. I attended a play she was in a few years ago and her performance was astounding as she literally put the play on her shoulders and commanded the stage. She’s a powerful presence on and off the stage (or camera) and is a wonderfully generous and kind woman.

We co-starred in DISCONNECTED, an Emmy short-form qualifier in 2019, and were also cast as husband and wife in a Diet Coke commercial. DISCONNECTED was shot in one day and she inhaled 16 pages of emotionally difficult dialogue in about ten hours. She’s very impressive, fun to work with, and we’ve become great friends. Plus, if you’ve seen a few of her LIFETIME movies, you know she can be armed and dangerous, too.

What does the word success mean to you?

Keep your promises and do what you say you’re going to do. Show up for people, be kind, be early, and be prepared for your gigs and rehearsals. Let go of what others think and don’t argue other people’s bullshit on social media; it will greatly benefit your mental health. Help others along the way with advice, referrals, and being supportive. Go to their shows and screenings. A lot of your success will fall into place if you just do that.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Claire-ity”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

“Claire-ity” takes our now highly charged political discourse and turns it inside out in the name of comedy. Think VEEP meets Green Acres in Malibu. My character, Chester Vanguard (Claire’s husband) awakens and turns from a right-wing Malibu ultra-capitalist to a granola chomping truth seeker. Marybeth’s goal was to parody and satirize both sides and not make it mean or caustic. We have enough of that to go around. Actually, there is a loving and kind undertone throughout the show and all of the characters are fun to watch.

This first season of “Claire-ity” was made during the Trump presidency, so when you’re viewing (on Amazon or AppleTV) keep that in mind. Much has changed since then, so look for more bi-partisan wackiness in season two, coming soon! We want to #MakeAmericaLaughAgain !

What do your future plans include?

Presently I’m on a short hiatus from the new Christopher Nolan film, OPPENHEIMER. I’ve been cast as Cal-Tech mathematician, Richard Tolman, a close friend of Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) who served as an advisor to General Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) during The Manhattan Project.

That’s all I can say for now, but the project and its star-studded cast are simply amazing. I also recently shot a commercial directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper, (THE DANISH GIRL, THE KING’S SPEECH) which should be out soon. Personally, I’m trying to cut down on sugar, but that plan fails on a daily basis.

I’d like to thank ISA for recognizing nearly our whole Claire-ity team with a total of six nominations. It’s very exciting for all involved! More gratitude also goes to my wonderful team of reps Mariko Ballentine at MINC TALENT and Garrett Lindsey and Nelson Paredez at THE ESI NETWORK.