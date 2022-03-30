Connect with us

Tom Hughes to star in the new horror film ‘Shepherd’

Tom Hughes to star in the new horror film “Shepherd,” which will be released this May via Saban Films.

Tom Hughes as Eric Black in the thriller 'Shepherd'
Tom Hughes as Eric Black in the thriller 'Shepherd.' Photo courtesy of Saban Films
Tom Hughes as Eric Black in the thriller 'Shepherd.' Photo courtesy of Saban Films

British actor Tom Hughes will star in the new horror film “Shepherd,” which will be released this May via Saban Films.

Aside from Hughes, the cast includes Kate Dickie (who plays Fisher), Gaia Weiss (who portrays Rachel Black), and Emmy winner Greta Scacchi (who plays Glenys Black).

The movie was written and directed by Russell Owen. Saban Films will release the thriller/horror film in theaters on May 6, and On Demand and Digital on May 10, 2022.

It deals with a young Scottish shepherd, following the death of his unfaithful wife, who fights to maintain his own sanity when the past catches up to him.

The synopsis of “Shepherd” is as follows: Haunted by the recent death of his wife, widower Eric Black (Tom Hughes) seeks solitude as a shepherd on a remote Scottish island.

As the bleak desolation of the foreboding landscape and terrifying visions begin to overwhelm him, Eric is pushed to the brink of madness.

The official trailer for “Shepherd” may be seen below.

The film “Shepherd” is recommended for fans of horror, mystery, and suspense.

An English actor, Hughes is known for his role as Prince Albert in the British drama “Victoria” and for playing Joe Lambe in the BBC drama “The Game.”

