Tom Hopper talks about starring in ‘Space Cadet’

Tom Hopper in 'Space Cadet.' Photo Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

British actor Tom Hopper chatted about starring in the film “Space Cadet,” which will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on July 4, 2024.

Synopsis of ‘Space Cadet’

The synopsis is: Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, and with a “doctored” application she gets into NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?

Tom Hopper on being a part of the comedy

On being a part of the film “Space Cadet,” he said, “The on-set environment was great. It was very collaborative and playful. I love doing comedy movies anyway.”

“It is so much fun to do projects with comedy elements to them, and the environments are so much fun on set as well so that was probably the best thing about this project,” he acknowledged.

Working with Emma Roberts

On working with Emma Roberts as his female lead Rex, Hopper said, “It was great working with Emma. She and I had a really good time.”

“Obviously, we had some extracurricular activities in learning the karaoke song. Emma is great; she is very collaborative, and we had a lot of fun,” he added.

Tom Hopper on portraying his character Logan

Hopper opened up about playing his character Logan O’Leary.

“I suppose that Logan is a hopeless romantic, really, and he is stuck in a nerd’s body,” he admitted. “Logan loves his job and what he does. He loves being an astronaut, and he takes is seriously… probably too seriously sometimes.”

“I loved that he has this inner party animal inside of him that he wants to bring out,” he said. “Logan is multi-layered in a lot of ways, and he has a Clark Kent element to him… there is a Superman inside Logan somewhere.”

While he doesn’t feel that the screenplay or the role has taught him anything about himself, it has “certainly allowed him to access a very playful side of himself.” “That was really fun,” he admitted.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, he encouraged them to “always go after what you believe you should be doing.” “Keep your friends around you, and the people that have always been there for you around you,” he said. “Don’t take on friends for the wrong reasons.”

“Always go after your dreams and go after what you truly believe you should be doing,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Mayhem.”

Superpower of choice

If Hopper were to have any superpower, it would be to “time travel.”

“We come through so many incredible eras,” he said. “I would love to go back as a 2024 person and go back and see what those worlds were like because they would be so much different than ours.”

“Also, to have a relief from some of the bonkers things in 2024, and I would also like to see where we are heading. I’m a massive ‘Back to the Future’ fan, so I would love to go ahead in the future to see what 20 to 30 years in the future looks like. That would be pretty exciting,” he elaborated.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Hopper said, “Success means making sure that my family is happy. That’s No. 1 for me… I always want to make sure that my family is No. 1.”

“Also, doing what I’ve always wanted to do as a career. If I can create that balance, then I believe I’ve succeeded,” Hoppe said.”

“Life is short, and success means something different to each person,” he added.

Final thoughts on ‘Space Cadet’ film

For fans and viewers, Hopper remarked about “Space Cadet,” “For me, ‘Space Cadet’ is all about having a laugh, and I think it’s about chasing your dreams. No matter what, there is always a root to your dream. I think this is a great movie to emphasize that.”

