Tina Turner headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time

Tina Turner. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” gets her due once again. She is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. This will mark her second time into the covered Rock Hall. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This iconic artist and performer worked hard to reimagine the role of an African American woman in rock and roll, one that was not relegated to the edges. She was one of seven female artists up for induction this year, where only she and Carole King were announced as inductees.

Turner was previously inducted into the Rock Hall with her former husband, Ike Turner back in 1991. Now, she is the third woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall along with Stevie Nicks and Carole King.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years! Love, Tina,” Turner remarked in a post on Twitter.

