Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Tina Turner headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time

Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” gets her due once again. She is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. This will mark her second time into the covered Rock Hall. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Avatar

Published

Tina Turner
Tina Turner. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Tina Turner. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” gets her due once again. She is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. This will mark her second time into the covered Rock Hall. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This iconic artist and performer worked hard to reimagine the role of an African American woman in rock and roll, one that was not relegated to the edges. She was one of seven female artists up for induction this year, where only she and Carole King were announced as inductees.

Turner was previously inducted into the Rock Hall with her former husband, Ike Turner back in 1991. Now, she is the third woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall along with Stevie Nicks and Carole King.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years! Love, Tina,” Turner remarked in a post on Twitter.

To learn more about Tina Turner, check out her Facebook page, and follow her on Twitter.

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to combat human trafficking

To combat human trafficking, MIT researchers have developed an algorithm to examine Internet patterns to try and break the chains.

19 hours ago
Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000 Experts blast early pandemic failures as India deaths top 250,000

Life

India’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 25 million with a record number of deaths on Tuesday

India's total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states.

3 hours ago
Israel boosts troops on Gaza border, scrambles to control rioting Israel boosts troops on Gaza border, scrambles to control rioting

World

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

The United States' top military officer has warned the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas is creating instability beyond Gaza.

20 hours ago
Advertisement