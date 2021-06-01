Timothy Woodward Jr. talks about 2021 Emmy nods for ‘Studio City’

Timothy Woodward Jr. in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City.'

Director Timothy Woodward Jr. chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the 2021 Emmy nods for the hit digital series “Studio City” on Amazon Prime Video.

Thus far, “Studio City,” co-created by Emmy nominees Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, is in the running for two Daytime Emmy Awards, including the coveted “Outstanding Limited Series” category; moreover, it is nominated for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

“It felt so incredible and I am extremely honored that ‘Studio City’ received an Emmy nomination this year for ‘Outstanding Limited Drama Series’,” Woodward Jr. told Digital Journal. “Our entire team put their hearts and souls into this project and worked tirelessly through a pandemic to make this dream come true, I am so proud of everyone involved,” he exclaimed.

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.