Timothy Wayne talks about his new music and the digital age

Timothy Wayne. Photo Courtesy of UMG Nashville.

Rising country singer-songwriter Timothy Wayne chatted about his new music, which includes his single “Louisiana Saturday Night” and his upcoming Rose Parade performance.

In 2024, he opened for country megastar Tim McGraw on his “Standing Room Only” headlining tour.

‘Louisiana Saturday Night’ single

On his single “Louisiana Saturday Night,” he said, “I was doing a sort of meet and greet during CMA fest in Nashville, and everything was going routinely until the Lt. Gov. of Louisiana Billy Nungessor stopped by to invite me to perform.”

The float theme is Louisiana Saturday night and as a result the song “Louisiana Saturday night” is the only song that fits. So, I got a call asking if I would be willing to record my own version and I said heck yeah, I’d be honored to cover that song. I hear it at all the LSU home games it’s sort of an anthem.

“It was fun going in the studio with the guys to create my version. I’m really proud of how it turned out and can’t wait to share it on the Rose Parade,” he added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he revealed, “Storytelling is what inspires me to do it. I love a good story, and I love that country music is the telling of a story. The way each word and each note create an image to fill in a story is amazing to me.”

2025 Rose Parade performance

He will be the featured performance for the Louisiana State Float at the upcoming 2025 Rose Parade.

Regarding his forthcoming Rose Parade performance, he shared, “I am very excited. Never in a million years would I have ever thought myself to be considered to preform for the Louisiana state float on such a big stage but here we are.”

“You can expect that I am going to work my rear end off to give a good performance for all those watching and all those that took a chance on me,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “Well, I’m a little old school so the digital age, even though I’m young, doesn’t make much sense to me.”

“I am still a huge believer in radio and the role they play in careers. But in a word, it’s complicated,” he noted.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “Well, I have some cool shows lined up for this year starting with doing a show with Lee Brice in February on his ‘You, Me and My Guitar’ tour. I’m really excited for that, and of course, school.”

Dream female duet choice in music — Tanya Tucker

He listed Country Music Hall of Famer Tanya Tucker as his dream female duet choice in music.

“Without a doubt Tanya Tucker. She is super cool, and I’ve been a huge fan for a long time and she’s a close family friend,” he said.

Success

On his definitely of the word success, he explained, “Success could be many different things. A star on a walk or a hit record on the radio. To me, complete success is being able to take care of everyone around me whenever the need it. That’s success.”

Closing thoughts on his new music

For fans and listeners, he remarked about the new music, “Listen to the stories in the music. Every note and every word matter in a way and that really goes for all music not just mine.”

“Also, I hope that I am doing country music and my family proud,” he concluded.

“Louisiana Saturday Night” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Timothy Wayne, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.