Tim Tuttle talks about ’44 Lights’ and ‘Music From Ground Zero’

Tim Tuttle chatted about his musical “44 Lights,” which is based on his book, music and lyrics.

Markos Papadatos

Published

Tim Tuttle
Tim Tuttle. Photo Credit: Carl Cox.
Tim Tuttle. Photo Credit: Carl Cox.

Tim Tuttle chatted about his musical “44 Lights,” which is based on his book, music and lyrics. The show, performed at the AMT Theater, was directed by Nancy Robillard.

Aside from Tuttle as the narrator, it features such actors as Amar Srivastava (Nick), Carol Jacobanis (Susan), Marcus Lorenzo (Tommy), Constance Hastie (Donna), Rich Orlow (Sully), Benjamin Mowrer (Carlton), Lindsay Wheeler (Nellie), Alison Delaney (Elizabeth), and Erin Morris (Mary).

Inspiration to write this Off-Broadway musical

On his inspiration to write “44 Lights,” he said, “I’ve been writing music for 9/11 since that night 22 years ago. I wrote my first song that evening. I recorded it (I Never Knew) the following week in a studio 5 blocks from Ground Zero.”

“This kickstarted my musical journey, which includes 67 songs, 19 memorial concerts with Music From Ground Zero, and three CDs that I shipped to soldiers overseas and school kids around the country,” he added.

He acknowledged that both “44 Lights” and Music From Ground Zero have been his therapy for healing for well over two decades.

Lesson learned from ’44 Lights’ musical

When asked about the biggest lesson that he learned from “44 Lights,” he revealed, “It taught me to follow my feelings and to dig into my creative soul. It taught me to live.”

The cast of '44 Lights'
The cast of ’44 Lights.’ Photo Credit: Michael D’Angora.

The digital age

On being an actor, musician and producer in the digital age, now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent, he responded, “It is really hard.”

“It is complicated for an old guy,” he said with a laugh.

Advice for young and aspiring creatives

For young and aspiring entertainers and filmmakers, he said, “Keep on playing. Keep dreaming. Keep writing and singing. Follow your passion.”

On his future plans, he remarked, “Broadway. Dare to dream!”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he shared, “Living, loving, helping, being kind, and being creative!”

Closing thoughts on ’44 Lights’

For viewers and fans, he concluded about this show, “Love conquers death. Life is short. We all walk together.”

For more information on “44 Lights,” check out its official homepage.

Read More: “44 Lights” review

