Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Tim Rozon of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ talks about ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ and ‘Calamity Jane’

Canadian actor Tim Rozon (“Schitts’ Creek”) chatted about being a part of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” and the film “Calamity Jane.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Tim Rozon in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
Tim Rozon in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.' Photo Courtesy of Citytv.
Tim Rozon in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.' Photo Courtesy of Citytv.

Canadian actor Tim Rozon (“Schitts’ Creek” and “Wynonna Earp”) chatted about being a part of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” the new Wynonna Earp special on Tubi, and the film “Calamity Jane.”

‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

On his experience in “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” Rozon said, “I grew up watching ‘Law & Order’ so it was an honor to be a part of that world.” 

He spoke about playing his character Roman Rush in this series. “My job is to try and see the best in any and all the characters that I’ve been hired to play,” he said.

“I may disagree with some or all of my characters actions but that won’t stop me from doing my best to portray that character with integrity,” he noted.

“It’s Law & Order’,” exclaimed. “It’s one of the most iconic TV franchises in TV history this version is just as good as its predecessors.” 

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “I’m very excited about reprising my role as real estate agent and ghost whisperer extraordinaire Luke Roman and to start filming Season 3 of ‘Surrealestate’ for SYFY and Blue Ice Pictures.” 

‘Calamity Jane’

He recalled starring in the western “Calamity Jane.” “Western characters are some of my favorite characters to play,” he admitted.

“I actually ride horses and it was a lot of fun to get to do it on film,” he acknowledged.

New ‘Wynonna Earp’ Tubi special

Rozon also opened up about being a part of the new “Wynonna Earp” 90-minute Tubi special.

Without giving too much away, Rozon stated, “The fans can expect everything they would ever want from Wynonna Earp. I’m so excited for the incredible ‘Earpers’ to get more Wynonna Earp!” 

Closing thoughts and message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Rozon said, “I want to express a big thank you to anyone that has followed my career or supported me in one way or another. Stay tuned! I’ve been very busy and I have some other amazing projects in the works.” 

To learn more about Tim Rozon, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

In this article:Actor, Calamity Jane, Canadian, criminal intent, law order, schitt's creek, Tim Rozon, Toronto, tubi, Wynonna Earp
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The World Anti-Doping Agency has called the Enhanced Games 'dangerous and irresponsible' The World Anti-Doping Agency has called the Enhanced Games 'dangerous and irresponsible'

Sports

Enhanced Games chief says ’50 to 100′ Paris Olympians ready to sign up

This concept met with disdain by the Olympic movement.

16 hours ago

Business

‘More green time, less screen time’: Simon Reeve live

Spend more green time, less screen time was one of the messages that broadcaster Simon Reeve is emphasising on his current tour.

22 hours ago
Rescue workers, forensics investigators and prosecutors preparing to enter a shaft where human remains were found near La Bocana Beach in Ensenada, Baja California state on May 3, 2024 Rescue workers, forensics investigators and prosecutors preparing to enter a shaft where human remains were found near La Bocana Beach in Ensenada, Baja California state on May 3, 2024

World

Bodies found in Mexico likely those of missing surfers: authorities

Rescue workers, forensics investigators and prosecutors preparing to enter a shaft where human remains were found near La Bocana Beach in Ensenada, Baja California...

22 hours ago
Madonna rehearses on a stage on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2, 2024 Madonna rehearses on a stage on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2, 2024

Entertainment

A giddy Rio braces for a huge Madonna show on Copacabana beach

The 65-year-old superstar will be winding up her "The Celebration Tour" with a performance expected to draw up to 1.5 million fans.

24 hours ago