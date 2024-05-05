Tim Rozon of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ talks about ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ and ‘Calamity Jane’

Tim Rozon in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.' Photo Courtesy of Citytv.

Canadian actor Tim Rozon (“Schitts’ Creek” and “Wynonna Earp”) chatted about being a part of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” the new Wynonna Earp special on Tubi, and the film “Calamity Jane.”

‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

On his experience in “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” Rozon said, “I grew up watching ‘Law & Order’ so it was an honor to be a part of that world.”

He spoke about playing his character Roman Rush in this series. “My job is to try and see the best in any and all the characters that I’ve been hired to play,” he said.

“I may disagree with some or all of my characters actions but that won’t stop me from doing my best to portray that character with integrity,” he noted.

“It’s Law & Order’,” exclaimed. “It’s one of the most iconic TV franchises in TV history this version is just as good as its predecessors.”

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “I’m very excited about reprising my role as real estate agent and ghost whisperer extraordinaire Luke Roman and to start filming Season 3 of ‘Surrealestate’ for SYFY and Blue Ice Pictures.”

‘Calamity Jane’

He recalled starring in the western “Calamity Jane.” “Western characters are some of my favorite characters to play,” he admitted.

“I actually ride horses and it was a lot of fun to get to do it on film,” he acknowledged.

New ‘Wynonna Earp’ Tubi special

Rozon also opened up about being a part of the new “Wynonna Earp” 90-minute Tubi special.

Without giving too much away, Rozon stated, “The fans can expect everything they would ever want from Wynonna Earp. I’m so excited for the incredible ‘Earpers’ to get more Wynonna Earp!”

Closing thoughts and message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Rozon said, “I want to express a big thank you to anyone that has followed my career or supported me in one way or another. Stay tuned! I’ve been very busy and I have some other amazing projects in the works.”

To learn more about Tim Rozon, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.