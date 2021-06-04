Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Tiffany releases refreshing single ‘Hey Baby’

Former teen queen Tiffany is back with her refreshing new single “Hey Baby,” just in time for the summer of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Tiffany
Tiffany. Photo Credit: Erika Wagner
Tiffany. Photo Credit: Erika Wagner

Former teen queen and pop singer-songwriter Tiffany is back with her refreshing new single “Hey Baby,” just in time for the summer of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat, vivacious, and a great deal of fun. Tiffany never disappoints with anything that she has ever released.

“Hey Baby” is the lead single for “Shadows,” her forthcoming studio album that will be released later this year. Judging from “Hey Baby,” it is evident that Tiffany only gets better with age and experience.

“Hey Baby” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up, and it deserves to be the song of the summer.

To learn more about Tiffany and her new music, check out her Linktree page.

In this article:hey baby, Pop, Single, tiffany

You may also like:

Business

Jobless claims hit a pandemic low of 385,000

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fifth straight week to a new pandemic low.

24 hours ago

Business

‘Real Water’ recalled after death and liver illnesses

FDA: Investigation of Acute Non-viral Hepatitis Illnesses – “Real Water” Brand Alkaline Water (March 2021)The FDA has ordered a complete recall of the Las...

21 hours ago
Thirteen on trial in France over threats against teen who slammed Islam Thirteen on trial in France over threats against teen who slammed Islam

World

Thirteen on trial in France over threats against teen who slammed Islam

Mila defended her right to blaspheme - Copyright AFP/File YE AUNG THUThirteen people went on trial in France on Thursday for online harassment, including...

21 hours ago
Russian opposition activist released without charges Russian opposition activist released without charges

World

Russian opposition activist released without charges

Prominent Russian opposition activist and former lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov, seen with wife Valeria, had faced up to five years in prison over unpaid rent...

21 hours ago