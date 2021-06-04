Tiffany releases refreshing single ‘Hey Baby’

Tiffany. Photo Credit: Erika Wagner

Former teen queen and pop singer-songwriter Tiffany is back with her refreshing new single “Hey Baby,” just in time for the summer of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is upbeat, vivacious, and a great deal of fun. Tiffany never disappoints with anything that she has ever released.

“Hey Baby” is the lead single for “Shadows,” her forthcoming studio album that will be released later this year. Judging from “Hey Baby,” it is evident that Tiffany only gets better with age and experience.

“Hey Baby” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up, and it deserves to be the song of the summer.

To learn more about Tiffany and her new music, check out her Linktree page.