TIFF ’24 Review: ‘The Cut’ pushes the boundaries of self-inflicted suffering

A scene from 'The Cut' courtesy of TIFF

‘The Cut’ follows a boxer’s punishing attempt to lose a significant amount of weight before an unexpected title match.

To be successful in any sport, athletes must demonstrate dedication. “Play through the pain” is not just a maxim, but a literal necessity as pushing through minor hurts and working through major injuries is all a part of the game. Professional competitors devote their lives to becoming the best they can be and pursuing the highest honours in their sport. It’s all they know and walking away due to career-ending injury or simple age can be challenging. In The Cut, a retired boxer is offered the opportunity to get back in the ring for a title shot, but only has one week to get back into shape.

After narrowly losing his last title match, the Boxer (Orlando Bloom) opened a gym with his wife, Caitlin (Caitríona Balfe), where they train young fighters. In spite of no longer competing, the Boxer hasn’t lost his edge. In fact, the Irishman is hungry for another chance in the ring. When the title card in Vegas needs a replacement fighter, the promoter comes to the Boxer. The catch is he only has a week to make the weight requirement and he’s well over the maximum allowance. With few options remaining, they enlist the help of Boz (John Turturro), an unscrupulous trainer who promises he’ll make the weight – by any means necessary.

Bloom truly commits to this character, portraying the gruelling process of trying to shed a dangerous number of pounds in too short of a period. The Boxer is determined not to miss his second chance at greatness, no matter how difficult it is to get there. His team, on the other hand, which consists of friends and family, cannot stand idly by as he nearly kills himself to reach weight. That’s where Boz comes in because he has no emotional attachments to his clients – there’s a job to do and he’s going to ensure it gets done. In addition to tiny food portions, rationed water, constant exercise and profuse sweating, he’s also willing to introduce illegal means of weight loss to achieve the otherwise impossible goal.

Turturro is no stranger to playing movie villains, but this may be one of his most disagreeable personalities. Tough love is a widely used technique among trainers, but Boz has no affection for his fighters – he’s simply hard on them, pushing them to the edge of sanity and survival. It’s a grim picture, watching the Boxer suffer immeasurably, yet willingly. He demands so much of himself, it’s a wonder there will even be anything left to enter the squared circle when the time comes. It’s a harrowing narrative made convincing through exceptional portrayals by everyone involved, though its labouring heart is beaten by Bloom’s and Turturro’s unforgiving performances.

Notably, other than some sparring, shadow boxing and brief flashbacks, Bloom isn’t even required to fight in the film. Nevertheless, he appears the most dedicated fighter to grace the screen.

The Cut had its world premiere in the Special Presentations programme at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read other reviews from the festival.

Director: Sean Ellis

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Caitríona Balfe and John Turturro