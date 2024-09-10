Connect with us

TIFF ’24 Review: ‘Sweet Angel Baby’ is a distinct advocate of individuality

‘Sweet Angel Baby’ chronicles a woman’s desire to be uninhibited and the consequences of her secret abandon
A scene from ‘Sweet Angel Baby’
It’s easy to tell someone to be themselves, but it’s not always that simple for everyone — particularly if their true nature is in complete opposition to the values or traditions held by those around them. Instead, they keep themselves hidden from the world, afraid of what may happen if people found out the truth. Perhaps they have a secret outlet, a safe place where they don’t have to conceal who they really are and can finally be comfortable in their own skin. Sweet Angel Baby is the story of a young woman who has a secret that will shake her small Newfoundland town.

Eliza (Michaela Kurimsky) is a pillar of her community, helping her neighbours and heading the fundraiser to save the church. She’s very close to Toni (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), an outsider that lives on the edge of town, but no one seems to hold it against her nor do they treat Toni all that poorly. But when Eliza wanders into the woods alone, she’s doing more than enjoying nature — she’s taking provocative photos for her anonymous Instagram account. When someone discovers her identity, the rumours about her spread like wildfire and it’s not long before the whole town turns against her.

Writer-director Melanie Oates has a clear message: nothing on the internet is confidential. But it’s not necessarily a tone of condemnation. Eliza is proud of her art and only hides it from her community because she knows they won’t understand. She plans her photoshoots, collecting props (with which she should have been more discreet) and varying her poses, then browses the comments after she posts to her more than 200,000 followers. Yet, she feels exposed when she learns a powerful man (Peter Mooney) in town knows her secret, putting her in a compromising position. By the time everyone finds out, Eliza is no longer willing to cower under their stares or negotiate her personality. Beyond her family, Toni’s is the only opinion that matters.

Canadian actress Kurimsky had a breakout role in 2018’s Firecrackers and she once again demonstrates her confidence in her craft. She is fearless in her portrayal of a young woman doing her best to fit in, while harbouring feelings of being deeply flawed because she isn’t content with that life like all those around her. Meanwhile, Tailfeathers delivers a very even performance as a woman who’s learned to let things roll off of her back and not make concessions for people with whom she disagrees. Moreover, their connection feels genuine without any attempts to overemphasize their emotions or sexuality — except for the gratuitously indulgent conclusion.

Sweet Angel Baby had its world premiere in the Centrepiece programme at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Director: Melanie Oates
Starring: Michaela Kurimsky, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Peter Mooney

Sarah Gopaul is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for film news, a member of the Online Film Critics Society and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer-approved critic.

