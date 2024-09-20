TIFF ’24 Review: ‘Presence’ features a distinct approach to a recognizable narrative

A scene from 'Presence' courtesy of TIFF

‘Presence’ blends family drama, thriller and the supernatural using a unique perspective to watch the story unfold.

A family just moved into their new house, representing a fresh start for Chloe (Callina Liang), who recently suffered the devastating loss of a friend, and a chance for star athlete Tyler (Eddy Maday) to make his mark on the high school swim team. In spite of their age difference, both siblings find a connection with a popular boy at their new school named Ryan (West Mulholland). The mother, Rebekah (Lucy Liu), has two focuses in life: Tyler and work, and she insists she’s making risky decisions in the latter to benefit the former. In the meantime, Chris (Chris Sullivan) attempts to look after the mental well-being of their kids, concerned about how Chloe is managing her grief and afraid Tyler’s privilege is turning him into a bully. And all of this is seen through the eyes of a spectre that inhabits their new home.

While this is a ghost story to some degree, it’s primarily a family drama in which the conflicts and denial are slowly tearing them apart. While the familial conflicts are familiar, the perspective by which the audience is viewing them is unique. Rather than a traditional fly-on-the-wall view, the camera shifts in tandem with the ghost’s movements, creating a voyeuristic outlook. Unexpectedly, Ryan is the wildcard influencing the dynamics in the house. He initially comes over as Tyler’s friend and the pair hangout. However, Ryan takes an interest in Chloe and is seen spending time with her alone — a secret they agree to keep from Tyler. When Ryan begins behaving badly, audiences identify with the spirit’s helplessness as they are equally powerless to intervene. Director Steven Soderbergh produces a tight 85-minute family drama that evolves into a thriller as a threat to the family’s safety bubbles to the surface. The camerawork is exceptional, creating the essence of an invisible character with emotions the audience experience via the camera’s movement and framing, resulting in a distinct point of view.

Presence had its international premiere in the Centrepiece programme at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Starring: Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and Callina Liang