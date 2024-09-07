TIFF ’24 Review: ‘Paying for It’ is remarkably honest

A scene from 'Paying for It' courtesy of Paying For It Productions

‘Paying for It’ is based on the true story of a relationship’s devolution and a man’s shift to purely transactional sex.

Relationships come in all shapes and sizes. What works for some may not work for others. They also evolve, so what feels best now may not feel right forever. Some are more difficult to define, while others fit the cookie cutter idea of love romanticized in books and movies. Whatever the case, it’s important everyone involved is on the same page and agreeable to the current arrangement, as well as any changes that may be proposed. In Paying for It, a couple’s relationship status changes, but their interactions and connection to each other remains static.

Sonny (Emily Lê) and Chester (Dan Beirne) have been dating for an indeterminate time. They live together and appear happy… until Sonny drops a bomb: she thinks she may be falling in love with someone else and wants to see where it might go. Soon after, Chester moves out of their bedroom, but not the house. As the terms of their open relationship extends indefinitely, Chester looks to fulfill his physical needs with sex workers. His first encounter leaves him not just sexually satisfied, but emotionally lifted. As Sonny continues her search for a suitable partner, Chester learns he prefers the casual distance offered by keeping his connections transactional.

The film is adapted and directed by former MuchMusic VJ and CBC radio host, Sook-Yin Lee, based on a 2011 graphic novel by her best friend and ex-boyfriend, Chester Brown. The story is autobiographical, chronicling the demise of their dating relationship and Chester’s decision to solely seek intimacy with sex workers. Notably, in spite of her connection to the narrative, Lee does not sugar-coat Sonny’s behaviour when dealing with Chester. In spite of Chester’s amicability, the pain and discomfort she inflicts on him with her seemingly unreasonable requests are plain to viewers. Of course, audiences may also find themselves frustrated with his tolerance of her behaviour and dumbfounded by his choice to forego love for permanent life as a “john” — his friends, with whom he’s entirely open about everything, certainly are.

The picture feels remarkably honest, in spite of its subject matter. Not only does the camera not turn away from Sonny and Chester’s relationship issues, but his relations with various sex workers are also on full display. From screening women by phone to eventually having intercourse with them to discussing his selection process with Sonny, there is nothing that occurs behind closed doors. This also speaks to the talented actors who appear incredibly comfortable with their nakedness, allowing the camera to capture their vulnerability while appearing entirely natural in their interactions, which range from cold and impersonal to warm and impassioned.

Paying for It had its world premiere in the Platform programme at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Director: Sook-Yin Lee

Starring: Dan Beirne, Emily Lê and Andrea Werhun