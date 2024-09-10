TIFF ’24 Review: ‘Conclave’ is shockingly tense

A scene from 'Conclave' courtesy of Elevation Pictures

‘Conclave’ goes behind the curtain to observe the fictional election of the next Pope in a process surprisingly fraught with scandal.

His Holy Father, the Pope, dies overnight, setting in motion a series of events that will lead to the selection of the next Catholic leader – a process that will be overseen by Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), who’s recently struggled with his faith. Three weeks later, more than 100 cardinals from around the world gather at the Vatican for the election, including a man no one knew existed amongst their ranks. Private meetings reveal there are clear frontrunners and a divide regarding the Church’s future. On the conservative side is Cardinal Tedesco of Venice, who would revert to the old ways, undoing decades of tolerance and modernization. The liberal side is backing Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci) of the Vatican, who is not keen on the position, but cannot allow Tedesco’s regression. Then there’s Cardinal Adeyami (Lucian Msamati) of Nigeria, who would be the first African Pope, and Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow) of Montreal, who may be hiding something from his brothers.

It’s clear the traditions of this process are precious to its participants, who observe even the most inane and drawn-out practices. However, taking his duties seriously and determined to ensure the next pontiff is worthy of the position, Lawrence repeatedly breaks the rules to investigate rumours and accusations. As one character exclaims, it feels like they are taking part in an American presidential election, laden with scandals and mudslinging as the race for one of the world’s most powerful positions grows tighter. The cast does an incredible job bringing this clandestine process to life in a way that is genuine and accessible. They each have distinct personalities and some very emotional scenes, whether a sudden expression of anger or a total surrender to grief. As the world only knows the process via the black or white smoke that billows from the Sistine Chapel, this is an eye-opening though fictional peek into an election that turns out to be much like any other.

Conclave had its international premiere in the Special Presentations programme at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read other reviews from the festival.

Director: Edward Berger

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow