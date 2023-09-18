TIFF ’23 Review: ‘Fitting In’ highlights the complexities of womanhood

A scene from 'Fitting In' courtesy of TIFF

‘Fitting In’ takes a different approach to the teen sex comedy when a medical diagnosis blocks a young woman’s plans.

Lindy (Maddie Ziegler) is a dedicated athlete and first-rate track runner. She balances training alongside her best friend (Djouliet Amara) with hanging out with a boy (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) she really likes. Preparing for a more physical relationship, she takes the responsible step of visiting a gynecologist for birth control. Instead, Lindy is told she won’t be able to have sex without certain measures due to a rare condition that’s left her with a very short vaginal canal. Her determination to deal with the diagnosis alone leads to confusing emotions and alienating everyone around her. In the meantime, Lindy’s therapist mom (Emily Hampshire) is at a loss as her daughter goes through a variety of coping mechanisms.

Writer-director Molly McGlynn’s sophomore feature doesn’t understate the impact or complexity such a realization carries for a young woman on the verge of broadening her sexual horizons. Suddenly, having intercourse becomes a task Lindy must prove she can complete rather than something enjoyed with someone she cares about. To this end, credit must be given to Ziegler’s outstanding performance as she navigates a rollercoaster of emotions and awkward conversations. In spite of Lindy’s instinct to isolate herself, her relationships are at the narrative’s centre. In addition to those mentioned, at this moment in Lindy’s life, the connection that has the greatest influence is with a queer identifying youth named Jax (Ki Griffin), who doesn’t care what Lindy’s secret might be.

This film unquestionably diverges from the typical teen sex comedy formula, but it’s also a reminder of how rarely life goes as planned.

Fitting In had its Canadian premiere in the Centrepiece programme at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Director: Molly McGlynn

Starring: Maddie Ziegler, Emily Hampshire and Djouliet Amara