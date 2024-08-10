Thorsten Kaye talks about his 2024 ‘Lead Actor’ Emmy win, Rebecca Budig, and Don Diamont

Thorsten Kaye of 'The Bold and The Beautiful.' Photo Credit: Sean Smith, Bell-Phillip TV Prods. Inc.

Veteran actor Thorsten Kaye chatted about his 2024 Daytime Emmy win for “The Bold and The Beautiful,” and he opened up about Rebecca Budig joining the cast, and he commended co-star Don Diamont.

American actress Joy Page (“Casablanca”) once said: “Dream and give yourself permission to envision a You that you choose to be.” This quote applies to Thorsten Kaye.

Most impressive about Kaye is that he is the only performer to be Emmy-nominated in the coveted “Lead Actor” category for his acting work on three different daytime dramas (“Port Charles,” “All My Children,” and “The Bold and The Beautiful”). He has been nominated for an Emmy eight times, and won twice.

“This feat feels good,” he admitted. “To be nominated for ‘Lead Actor’ for my acting work on three different shows is something that probably won’t happen again, because there are only a handful of daytime dramas that are left.”

Thorsten Kaye: The 2024 Daytime Emmy winner

This year, Kaye won his second consecutive Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his portrayal of Ridge Forrester in the CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

On his back-to-back Emmy wins, Kaye said, “Winning this year felt really nice because my daughter, McKenna, was with me. That was the best! Otherwise, to be honest, I am not a fan of award shows.”

“Also, I got to walk through the hotel with McKenna… and my daughter got to meet Dick Van Dyke, which was a big deal. He is a lovely gentleman,” Kaye added.

Nominated alongside Scott Clifton and John McCook

Kaye was honored to have been nominated in that competitive category with his co-stars Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) and John McCook, who plays his on-screen father Eric Forrester.

“Scott is great, and I think John McCook should win every year. Not only is John a great actor but he is an amazing individual,” Kaye exclaimed.

“To me, a leading actor is somebody that leads the company with their work ethic and temperament. John sets the temperature on the stage. When he is there, he is nice, calm and sweet,” he elaborated.

“John is a real leading actor to me. John is the heart and soul of ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’,” he added.

John McCook. Photo by Gilles Toucas, Courtesy Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.

Kaye on Rebecca Budig joining the cast

Kaye shared that he is thrilled for Rebecca Budig’s casting as Dr. Taylor Hayes.

“That is great news,” he admitted. “I love Rebecca; we’ve been friends for a long time, and I think she will be really good at this role.”

“Rebecca has a certain weight that comes from doing this for a long time, and she is just a secure, strong, and interesting actor. I think she is going to fit in really well,” he added.

Rebecca Budig and Thorsten Kaye in ‘The Bold and The Beautiful.’ Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming, CBS.

Kaye on Don Diamont

Kaye praised his co-star Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer, for his talent and tremendous work ethic.

“Don Diamont works as hard, if not harder than anyone else, and I would love for him to get an Emmy nod one of the years. Don does deserve it. He puts so much work in, he is always prepared, and he brings his sense of humor to the show. Don is just so good,” Kaye said.

Kaye on filming scenes in Monte Carlo

On shooting scenes in Monte Carlo, Kaye said, “Filming there was good! It’s a strange town. There is so much wealth there. It’s a crazy place but a fun one to visit.”

“The current storyline is starting to pick up,” he admitted. “I have scenes with Jacqueline (Steffy), which is always fun, and the same holds true with Sheila.”

“Kimberlin Brown does a great job always as Sheila; I’ve known her for a long time too. We will see where the murder mystery will go,” he added.

Kaye on Matthew Atkinson and Joshua Hoffman

Kaye also had great words about Matthew Atkinson and Joshua Hoffman, who play his on-screen sons Thomas and RJ respectively.

“Matthew is a good guy; he is expecting a baby now with his wife. It is nice to have Thomas back as well,” he said. “Joshua is getting some meaty scenes lately as RJ on the show. We will see how he does.”

Kaye on Alley Mills

Kaye was also happy that Alley Mills earned yet another Emmy nomination this year for her acting (she won last year in the “Guest Performer” category for her acting work on another soap opera). “I love Alley Mills. She is such a great lady,” he exclaimed.

Kaye on Sean Kanan

Kaye complimented Sean Kanan for playing Deacon Sharpe. “Sean Kanan is our little ‘Karate Kid,’ and he plays the bad boy on the show, and he does it really well,” Kaye said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Kaye said, “Holding On.” “I am getting old… Everything hurts, and my kids are leaving,” he jokingly laughed. “We will see what happens.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to have “no hangover.”

Kaye furnishes his definition of success

Regarding his definition of success, Kaye said, “Success means being healthy and having a family behind you. Hopefully, I’ve taught my kids, a little bit about behavior. That would be success for me.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Kaye said, “Thank you for watching and for baring with us when we repeat things… it’s just a part of the business. It is nice that the fans are multigenerational, and they are still there for us.”

“With so many choices for content to watch these days, I am glad the fans are still on ‘The Bold and Beautiful’ bus with us,” he concluded.

To learn more about two-time Emmy winner Thorsten Kaye, follow him on Instagram and visit his official website.

For more information on “The Bold and The Beautiful,” or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS homepage.