Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Thomas Robsahm talks about ‘a-ha: The movie’ documentary

Film producer and director Thomas Robsahm chatted about the “a-ha: The movie” documentary.

Published

Thomas Robsahm
Film producer and director Thomas Robsahm. Photo Courtesy of Thomas Robsahm
Film producer and director Thomas Robsahm. Photo Courtesy of Thomas Robsahm

Film producer and director Thomas Robsahm chatted about the “a-ha: The movie” documentary, and about being a producer on “The Worst Person in the World.”

“Most of all, I want the fans to listen more to a-ha,” he said. “They really deserve it. Also, I hope the audience can learn something about being generous with the ones that are near you in life, private or professional.”

On his experience doing the documentary, Robsahm said, “I enjoyed traveling around with them for years and they are very nice to work with. Separately.”

When asked if he learned anything about himself while making this “a-ha: The movie” documentary, he responded, “I learned to be even more patient than before.”

‘The Worst Person in the World’

Robsahm opened up about being a producer on the two-time Oscar-nominated film “The Worst Person in the World,” which stars acclaimed Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve. “Just a few times in a career you get a success that is much more than you had hoped for. This is one of those,” he admitted.

“Everything just worked even better than we planned and dreamt of. We have been to Cannes before but never won an award there. I have been on the Oscar shortlist before (last year) but never earned a nomination. Also, the film has sold more than 1.2 million tickets worldwide. That’s a great number for a Norwegian film. So a career-high, so far,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being a director and producer in the digital age, Robsahm said, “I still believe in cinema, but I’m also ok with some products going directly online, or soon after a theatrical release (like with “a-ha The Movie”).”

For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, “Never give up. Ever. Listen to people that are wiser than yourself. Don’t listen to idiots. Spot the difference.”

The trailer for the “aha: The movie” documentary may be seen below.

In this article:a-ha, Director, Documentary, Film, oscar, the movie, the worst person in the world, Thomas Robsahm
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports

Business

Europe warms up to Russian shipping blockade

The Swedish Dockworkers Union, decided at the end of March that it would not unload vessels with ties to Russia,.

12 hours ago
Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West

World

Abramovich: surprise participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

"Abramovich participated in the negotiations as a member of the Russian delegation," explained Turkish President Erdogan. 

23 hours ago
Japan generally accepts just a handful of refugees each year Japan generally accepts just a handful of refugees each year

World

Japan minister brings Ukrainians from Poland on government plane

Twenty Ukrainians arrived in Tokyo Tuesday on a government plane with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland.

21 hours ago
On Saturday, AFP saw the bodies of at least 22 people in civilian clothes on a single street in Bucha On Saturday, AFP saw the bodies of at least 22 people in civilian clothes on a single street in Bucha

World

Bucha witness saw soldiers fire on man ‘going to supermarket’

After the bombardments stopped, Ukrainian forces were able to retake the town.

13 hours ago