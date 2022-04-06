Thomas Robsahm talks about ‘a-ha: The movie’ documentary

Film producer and director Thomas Robsahm. Photo Courtesy of Thomas Robsahm

Film producer and director Thomas Robsahm chatted about the “a-ha: The movie” documentary, and about being a producer on “The Worst Person in the World.”

“Most of all, I want the fans to listen more to a-ha,” he said. “They really deserve it. Also, I hope the audience can learn something about being generous with the ones that are near you in life, private or professional.”

On his experience doing the documentary, Robsahm said, “I enjoyed traveling around with them for years and they are very nice to work with. Separately.”

When asked if he learned anything about himself while making this “a-ha: The movie” documentary, he responded, “I learned to be even more patient than before.”

‘The Worst Person in the World’

Robsahm opened up about being a producer on the two-time Oscar-nominated film “The Worst Person in the World,” which stars acclaimed Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve. “Just a few times in a career you get a success that is much more than you had hoped for. This is one of those,” he admitted.

“Everything just worked even better than we planned and dreamt of. We have been to Cannes before but never won an award there. I have been on the Oscar shortlist before (last year) but never earned a nomination. Also, the film has sold more than 1.2 million tickets worldwide. That’s a great number for a Norwegian film. So a career-high, so far,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being a director and producer in the digital age, Robsahm said, “I still believe in cinema, but I’m also ok with some products going directly online, or soon after a theatrical release (like with “a-ha The Movie”).”

For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, “Never give up. Ever. Listen to people that are wiser than yourself. Don’t listen to idiots. Spot the difference.”

