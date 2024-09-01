Thomas Orlina talks about his new music and the digital age

Recording artist Thomas Orlina. Photo Credit: David Christopher Lee.

Recording artist, entertainer and producer Thomas Orlina chatted about his new music, and being a part of the digital age.

How did “Tell Me Your Name” come about?

My latest single, “Tell Me Your Name” marks my 5th studio single. My previous singles, “Brush It Off”, “Journey”, “This Time” and “I Want It Right Now” all had very special messages behind them, but with my fifth single, I wanted to show my fans a playful side to who I am.

The song was presented to me a few years ago, but I wasn’t ready to put something this edgy out. This year, however, I felt it was the right time and we went for it.

The song was written by Christopher Bugna, a talented songwriter based in Los Angeles and he had a narrative behind it. It was designed to make the listener explore their sexuality and be more forthcoming with what they want.

The music video also marked my directorial debut, so I had a very great experience creating a visual I felt made the most sense for the song. I’m so thrilled with the response to this new record and it’s been performing well.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I’ve loved music since I was 5 years old. I’ve always kept up with the latest artists, watched music videos on MTV, and stayed current on pop culture so I’d say that this is something I was destined to do.

I’m naturally a creative person so music inspires me to go there with my ideas and create messages that I think will connect with my audience.

My debut single, “Brush It Off” was a song I wrote while I was in college and I’ve always enjoyed storytelling as part of what I do.

Songwriting is an expressive way to decompress my feelings and express myself, so I enjoy that part of the process of building out a song.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’m excited to share exclusively that I will be performing in Hawaii on October 27th at The Outstanding Filipino Awards.

It’s one of the biggest award shows that acknowledges the accomplishments and achievements of the biggest celebrities and influencers in the Filipino community.

My family lives in Hawaii so it’s a special place for me to share my music and perform live on stage with my dancers. We’ve been working hard to make sure the performance is on point so we’re looking forward to that.

My team and I have tons of exciting performances left this year, a new song on the way, and other creative projects and business opportunities we are working on.

This is the busiest year I’ve had musically, so I’m grateful for that.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I grew up without technology but it wasn’t until high school that social media started to become very popular.

I think it’s pretty cool to have known life without it and now with it more than ever. Social media has allowed people from around the world to be connected with the touch of a button so it’s cool.

I will say, however, that it can be a toxic environment if you allow it to control who you are. The pressure of perfection and negative comments can be challenging, so it’s important to have a healthy relationship with it and do what you think is best for yourself.

What is your advice for emerging artists and entertainers?

My biggest advice to anyone who wants to join this industry is to make connections and nurture those relationships.

I’ve built my musical career off of networking and knowing the right people so I would say that is something to take note of. I would say it’s also just important to have direction and set goals for yourself.

Tons of people want to be in the industry and become an artist but there’s sometimes no plan involved and that’s something that needs to be very meticulously curated to hone in on your craft.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?



My single, “This Time” which was my third studio release was very life-altering for myself and the fans.

I wrote this single during a challenging time when I was dealing with mental health issues and it made me even more self-aware of how my platform and voice matter.

The song was designed to bring awareness to mental health and the outcome of the experience brought me new business deals, and public interviews to inspire other people.

It provided a new purpose for what we do. My team and I like to define my artistic direction as, “Pop with a purpose”, so I’d like to think this era defined a new part of what I do in music.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success means true internal happiness. Being genuinely happy and feeling accomplished is what drives me every day. When I look back at what I’ve accomplished with my team since the start of my on-camera career on YouTube, I always take moments to look back and reflect.

My music career just started a couple of years ago during the global pandemic and since then, I’ve released five singles available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all music platforms.

I’ve been able to perform in cities like San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more. I’ve been on the cover of several notable magazines, featured in Forbes, GLAAD and other notable platforms, to me, these are successful moments and I don’t think just one thing makes you successful, it’s accolades and achievements that define success for me.

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?



I just want to say thank you for believing in what I do. Your support means the world to me and I wouldn’t be here without you.

Reading your comments and messages on social media drives me to want to keep going, take my ideas to the next level, and keep thriving. I’m excited for what’s to come and to share more with you all soon.

His music is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and all streaming platforms.

To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Thomas Orline, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.