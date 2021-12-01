This week’s releases find courage in impossible situations

A scene from 'The Old Ways' courtesy of Dark Star Pictures

This week’s releases include a supernatural ritual; a young girl turned yakuza boss; an animated series brimming with talent; an unbelievable act of heroism; and a holiday classic.

GKids & Shout Factory

Future Boy Conan: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)

Twenty years ago, a terrible war fought with magnetic weapons caused the earth’s axis to tilt, and earthquakes and tidal waves destroyed civilization. Conan is born into this new world, raised by his adopted grandfather on an isolated island. But his life is forever changed when a mysterious girl named Lana washes ashore, pursued by shadowy operatives who seek to use her in a new scheme to control what’s left of the world.

This 26-episode series was the directorial debut of Academy Award-winning Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. Originally released in 1978, his world-making talents are clearly visible as is his adoration for young characters discovering new things. As a child of this post-war existence, Conan adapted to his surroundings — he is exceptionally strong for his age, an excellent swimmer and fisherman, and his feet act as additional hands. After a life of isolation, he wanders the world beyond his island with curiosity and naiveté. What’s most impressive is the amount of story and adventure presented in just one season of 30-minute episodes. Conan discovers other populations of people, aids in a war against the ruling oppressors and escapes capture several times. It’s a very imaginative and entertaining series with Miyazaki’s typical underlying message of environmental conservation and anti-war sentiments.

Special features include: trailer; and 16-page booklet featuring character artwork. (GKids & Shout Factory)

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Hacksaw Ridge (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)

The film tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers, was wounded by a grenade, and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector to ever earn the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The six-time Oscar-nominated movie is basically divided into two parts: the first half depicts Desmond’s life before the war and his stateside struggle to make it to the front; the second half shows the war Desmond fought so hard to get to in all its mud-caked, bloody glory. This section is incredibly intense because it feels exceptionally realistic. Director Mel Gibson does an excellent job familiarizing viewers with the person before turning him into the invincible hero — knowing he’s just a man doing what he thinks is right causes his feats to hold even greater significance. The filmmaker also has an eye for staging dramatic action, taking audiences into the war via deliberate camera placement and gritty aesthetics. The film rests on Garfield’s shoulders and he draws viewers into the story without ever missing a beat. He is very convincing, though it’s difficult to understand how someone of his (and the real Desmond’s) stature could accomplish all he did on that ridge.

Special features include: deleted scenes; making-of featurette; “Veterans Day Greeting with Mel Gibson”; and theatrical trailer. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Paramount Home Entertainment

It’s a Wonderful Life — 75th Anniversary (Blu-ray & Digital copy)

George Bailey (James Stewart) has so many problems, he is thinking about ending it all — and it’s Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. As George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up rescuing his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers). Clarence then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all of his good deeds over the years. Will Clarence be able to convince George to return to his family and forget suicide?

Closing in on a century, this Christmas classic remains an annual tradition in many households. George represents a lot of people who envision one life for themselves, but end up with another. Unfulfilled goals and dreams can weigh heavily on a person, especially when things aren’t currently going their way. But the moral of this story is to appreciate what one has and the people with who you are surrounded — a regular reminder of this lesson via yearly viewings is probably not a bad idea anyway. Stewart is perfectly casted as he can portray both George’s generous and irritable moods. The audience wants to root for his character as much as they jeer Mr. Potter’s Scrooge-like personality. The new high-def format delivers sharp, clear images, while those interested in the details of restoring an aged classic can watch the dedicated bonus feature.

Special features include: “Restoring a Beloved Classic”; “Secrets from the Vault: It’s a Wonderful Life”; “It’s a Wonderful Wrap Party”; and exclusive recipe cards from “It’s a Wonderful Life: The Official Bailey Family Cookbook.” (Paramount Home Entertainment)

Dark Star Pictures

The Old Ways (Blu-ray)

Cristina (Brigitte Kali Canales), a journalist of Mexican origin, travels to her ancestral home in Veracruz to investigate a story of sorcery and healing. There, she is kidnapped by a group of locals who claim she’s the devil incarnated.

This is a horror story, though it spends a significant part of the film questioning the validity of their claims of possession. Cristina is haunted by childhood trauma and addiction, which makes much of her account of events unreliable since it’s difficult to determine if they’re real or part of her drug-induced hallucinations. Even though the story is purposely set from her point-of-view, it would have been more interesting to also be privy to at least some of the discussions between her captors. Nonetheless, the rituals and beliefs appear to be rooted in tradition, and the special effects bring them and the evil spirits they’re combating to life. Filmmakers successfully build an atmosphere of fear and mystery, which allows for audiences to become engrossed in the supernatural… before then bringing it full circle at the end.

Special features include: commentary by director Christopher Alender and writer Marcos Gabriel; deleted scenes; behind-the-scenes featurette; “The Old Ways: A Look Beyond”; and storyboard comparisons. (Dark Star Pictures)

Arrow Video

Sailor Suit and Machine Gun (Blu-ray)

Hoshi Izumi (Hiroko Yakushimaru) is a young innocent forced to grow up quickly when her father dies and she finds herself next in line as the boss of a moribund yakuza clan. Wrenched from the security of her classroom and thrust into the heart of the criminal underworld, she must come to terms with the fact that her actions hold the key to the life or death of the men under her command as they come under fire from rival gangs.

The film, by influential Japanese director Shinji Somai, is presented in both its original and extended versions for the first time on home video in the West. The bizarre, genre-blending picture is based on Jiro Akagawa’s novel, which brings together a yakuza film with a young girl’s coming-of-age drama. Izumi was completely unaware of her father’s criminal ties, so she’s shocked when a yakuza escort arrives at her school. She agrees to assume the chair to save the lives of their very small clan, but she’s far too young and inexperienced to understand the repercussions of her actions. Having been shielded from her father’s seedy dealings, she’s wholly unprepared to take on such a task, resulting in cringe-worthy mistakes. Yet, the film also presents illicit characters trying to do the right thing in the wrong way, playing with the idea of felons with a heart of gold. It’s a strange, but captivating take on two opposing genres.

Special features include: “Girls, Guns and Gangsters: Shinji Somai & Sailor Suit & Machine Gun”; image gallery; TV spots; and trailers. (Arrow Video)