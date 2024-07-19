TheHomeMag’s new ad campaign brings humor to home improvement

Photo courtesy of TheHomeMag

TheHomeMag has launched its first national television campaign, marking a significant leap in its approach to connecting homeowners with trusted professionals. This series of eight commercials, produced by Pilot Moon Films and Infrared Creative, highlights TheHomeMag’s innovative platform, AskHomey.com, through a blend of humor and strategic messaging.

Directed by Joel Malizia and Dace Allison, with Joe Dorsey as producer and executive producer, the commercials star Scott Adams and Carrie Lauren as a couple navigating the common frustrations of home improvement referrals. The first spot, titled “We’re Listening,” depict the couple’s experience with a traditional directory service that indiscriminately shares their information, resulting in a deluge of unsolicited contacts. This scenario humorously highlights the pitfalls of conventional referral services. AskHomey.com intervenes, ensuring privacy and a direct connection to top-tier professionals.

The campaign continues with “Sending Leads to Just You,” where the chaotic experience of widely shared personal information is contrasted by AskHomey.com’s approach, which directs the homeowner’s details to a single professional at a time. This method offers a more personalized and focused experience, emphasizing TheHomeMag’s commitment to user privacy and control.

In a subsequent spot titled “Don’t Get Stalked,” the campaign humorously depicts the anxiety of being overwhelmed by numerous contractor responses. TheHomeMag’s solution, AskHomey.com, simplifies the process, providing a secure and streamlined way for homeowners to find top-rated professionals without the stress of unsolicited contacts.

Joe Dorsey, the campaign’s producer, emphasized the importance of parody in the commercials. “We wanted humor to be central in these ads. TheHomeMag’s mascot, a giant house with arms, provided the perfect opportunity to inject fun while highlighting the real advantage of AskHomey.com—putting control back in the hands of homeowners,” he explained.

TheHomeMag has been a trusted name in the home improvement industry for over two decades. Recently, it has become a tech-enabled company with the launch of Marketplace by TheHomeMag (AskHomey.com), a comprehensive platform designed to enhance user experience and expand market reach. This transformation includes features such as Home-y, an AI-powered assistant available 24/7, and a Certified Partner Program that rigorously screens professionals, backed by TheHomeMag’s $2,000 guarantee.

Tom Bohn, President & COO of TheHomeMag, explained the broader vision behind the campaign. “We didn’t just want to join the digital age; we wanted to redefine it. Our digital transformation was about taking the qualities that made us successful in print — trust, quality, and community focus—and enhancing them with the capabilities of today’s technology.”

Television campaigns are a key component of TheHomeMag’s broader strategy which is to draw attention to its suite of offerings. Marketplace represents a significant investment in technology aimed at improving the customer experience. This platform provides homeowners with access to a wide range of professionals, complete with detailed profiles, photos, and videos of their completed projects. The AI-powered assistant is available 24/7 making it easier for homeowners to find the right service providers for their projects. This technology-driven approach is designed to address some of the most common pain points in the home improvement process, such as finding reliable contractors and managing multiple quotes.

By combining the strengths of its print legacy with digital tools, the use of television commercials are a next step testament to the company’s ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

To see the TheHomeMag commercials, visit their YouTube channel here.