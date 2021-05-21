The Zombies return to Abbey Road Studios for their ‘World Tour in One Night’ Livestream event

The Zombies. Photo Credit: Brie Cubelic

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies return to the hallowed Abbey Road Studios for their first and only “World Tour in One Night” Livestream on September 18. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The iconic British rock pioneers will perform a career-spanning concert in Abbey Road’s Studio Two, where they will return five decades later to the historic space where they recorded their seminal studio album Odessey & Oracle in 1967.

Fittingly, this event coincides with the start of Abbey Road’s 90th Anniversary celebrations. The concert will be broadcast by Veeps.com, the streaming platform that was founded by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden.

This virtual show will be followed by an online Question & Answer (Q&A) session from Abbey Road with the group’s founding members Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone.

“We are really excited for this opportunity to reconnect with our fans, especially to reach places around the globe like Australia and South America, where we’ve never had the chance to play live before” lead singer Colin Blunstone remarked in a press statement.

After receiving their fourth nomination in five years, as well as votes from the public and their peers, The Zombies were finally inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 along with Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music.

The Zombies will be releasing a new album in 2022, along with new concert dates.

To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies, check out their official website and their Facebook page.