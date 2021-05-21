Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Zombies return to Abbey Road Studios for their ‘World Tour in One Night’ Livestream event

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies return to the hallowed Abbey Road Studios for their first and only “World Tour in One Night” Livestream on September 18. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Avatar

Published

The Zombies
The Zombies. Photo Credit: Brie Cubelic
The Zombies. Photo Credit: Brie Cubelic

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies return to the hallowed Abbey Road Studios for their first and only “World Tour in One Night” Livestream on September 18. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The iconic British rock pioneers will perform a career-spanning concert in Abbey Road’s Studio Two, where they will return five decades later to the historic space where they recorded their seminal studio album Odessey & Oracle in 1967. 

Fittingly, this event coincides with the start of Abbey Road’s 90th Anniversary celebrations. The concert will be broadcast by Veeps.com, the streaming platform that was founded by Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden.

This virtual show will be followed by an online Question & Answer (Q&A) session from Abbey Road with the group’s founding members Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone.

“We are really excited for this opportunity to reconnect with our fans, especially to reach places around the globe like Australia and South America, where we’ve never had the chance to play live before” lead singer Colin Blunstone remarked in a press statement.

After receiving their fourth nomination in five years, as well as votes from the public and their peers, The Zombies were finally inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 along with Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music.

The Zombies will be releasing a new album in 2022, along with new concert dates.

To learn more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Zombies, check out their official website and their Facebook page.

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

Life

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

After a year of the coronavirus pandemic's mind-bending assault on normal life, London's Victoria & Albert Museum reopens this week.

21 hours ago

World

AMLO claims the U.S. is funding his opponents

Mexico's Obrador once again railed against the United States government’s funding of Mexican civil society organizations he has branded as opponents.

13 hours ago
Tommy Flanagan and George Kosturos in 'American Fighter' Tommy Flanagan and George Kosturos in 'American Fighter'

Entertainment

‘American Fighter’ is an exhilarating martial arts film

"American Fighter," directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, is an exhilarating and well-crafted film. It is available in digital and On Demand on May 21,...

15 hours ago
UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises

Tech & Science

Yet another health service falls foul of a cyberattack

Another cyberattack strikes the health sector, this time the Irish health system is hit and remains heavily disrupted.

8 hours ago