The Zombies announce 2022 tour dates, to release ‘Live From Studio Two’ album

Tom Toomey, Soren Koch, Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, and Steve Rodford of The Zombies. Photo Credit: Alex Lake

British psychedelic pop-rock group The Zombies announced their new tour and they will release their “Live From Studio Two” album.

Despite a busy tour schedule this year, The Zombies have also been recording the follow-up to their 2015 Billboard-charting album, “Still Got That Hunger” (release date TBD), and will be performing several new songs on this tour, along with fan favorites.

Led by founding members, vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent, The Zombies’ 21st-Century line-up features Steve Rodford on drums, renowned session guitarist Tom Toomey, and the newest member, Søren Koch, who joined the band following the untimely passing of their beloved bassist Jim Rodford (formerly of ARGENT and The Kinks) in early 2018.

The band is also releasing “Live From Studio Two,” a CD/DVD special package, recorded live at London’s Abbey Road Studios and available at the shows only.

The Zombies’ live performances, described by Rolling Stone as “absolutely triumphant,” take fans on a journey through time, from their early hits…their 1968 masterpiece ‘Odessey & Oracle’…post-Zombies solo favorites…right to today with “Still Got That Hunger.”

The second U.K. band following the Beatles to score a No. 1 hit in America, The Zombies infiltrated the airwaves with the sophisticated melodies, breathy vocals, choral backup harmonies, and jazzy keyboard riffs of their 1960s hit singles “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No.”

Ironically, the group broke up just prior to achieving their greatest success – the worldwide chart-topping single “Time of the Season,” from their swan-song album ‘Odessey & Oracle’, ranked No. 100 in Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’. To this day, generations of new bands have cited The Zombies’ work as pop touchstones, and the band continues to be embraced by new generations of fans.

Following the break-up of the original band, lead vocalist Colin Blunstone went on to develop an acclaimed solo career (with hits including “Say You Don’t Mind,” “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”, and “Old & Wise” with Alan Parsons Project) and keyboardist/songwriter Rod Argent rocked ‘70’s arenas with his eponymous band ARGENT (“Hold Your Head Up,” “God Gave Rock ‘n’ Roll To You”), but the legend of The Zombies continued to take on a life of its own.

By the start of the new Millennium, Blunstone and Argent were inspired to resurrect The Zombies. The explosive release of “Still Got That Hunger” proved that Zombies fever is stronger than ever, with premieres at Rolling Stone, Mojo, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian Speakeasy, and Spin, alongside special broadcast performances, including Later…With Jools Holland, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning, and AOL Sessions.

On March 29, 2019, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, The Zombies joined Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Music as the 2019 Class of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fittingly, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place exactly 50 years to the day after The Zombies’ classic “Time of the Season” first hit No. 1 on the charts in America.

To learn more The Zombies and their tour dates, check out their official website.