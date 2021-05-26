Connect with us

‘The Young and The Restless’ earns 10 Daytime Emmy nominations

“The Young and The Restless” on CBS has earned a total of 10 Daytime Emmy nominations for the 2021 ceremony. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Bryton James. Photo Courtesy of Sonja Flemming, CBS.
It is in the running for “Outstanding Drama Series,” and the show’s runners have secured a nomination for “Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series” and its directors are up for “Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.” The original tune “More Than a Vow” has been nominated for “Outstanding Original Song.”

Marla Adams
Marla Adams. Photo Courtesy of Monty Brinton, CBS

In the acting categories, Melissa Claire Egan scored a nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” Marla Adams is up for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series,” Bryton James is nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series,” the category that he won last year, and Alyvia Alyn Lind is up for “Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.”

Melissa Claire Egan
Actress Melissa Claire Egan. Photo Credit: Joanna Degeneres.

“The Young and The Restless” also earned nods for “Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program,” and for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

To learn more about “The Young and The Restless” or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.

