‘The Young and The Restless’ earns 10 Daytime Emmy nominations

Bryton James. Photo Courtesy of Sonja Flemming, CBS.

“The Young and The Restless” on CBS has earned a total of 10 Daytime Emmy nominations for the 2021 ceremony. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It is in the running for “Outstanding Drama Series,” and the show’s runners have secured a nomination for “Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series” and its directors are up for “Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.” The original tune “More Than a Vow” has been nominated for “Outstanding Original Song.”

Marla Adams. Photo Courtesy of Monty Brinton, CBS

In the acting categories, Melissa Claire Egan scored a nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” Marla Adams is up for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series,” Bryton James is nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series,” the category that he won last year, and Alyvia Alyn Lind is up for “Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.”

Actress Melissa Claire Egan. Photo Credit: Joanna Degeneres.

“The Young and The Restless” also earned nods for “Outstanding Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program,” and for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

To learn more about “The Young and The Restless” or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website.