The winners at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday. Here is a list of the winners:
AFP

Published

Sean Baker won the top prize for 'Anora'
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d’Or. Here is a list of the winners:

– Palme d’Or: Sean Baker for “Anora”

– Grand Prix: Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine as Light”

– Best director: Miguel Gomes for “Grand Tour”

– Best actress: Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz for “Emilia Perez”

– Best actor: Jesse Plemons for “Kinds of Kindness”

– Best screenplay: Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance”

– Special Jury Prize: Mohammad Rasoulof for “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

– Camera d’Or for best first film: Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for “Armand”

– Best short film: Nebojsa Slijepcevic for “The Man who Could Not Remain Silent”

