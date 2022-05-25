The Walters talk about their new EP ‘Try Again’ and the digital age

The Walters. Photo Credit: Joelle Grace Taylor

Luke Olson, the lead singer of The Walters, chatted about their new EP “Try Again” and the digital age.

On the song selection process for the EP “Try Again,” Olson said, “We started writing new songs until we really found the ones that clicked for everyone. we probably had 10 demos and narrowed it down to the ones that made ‘Try Again’.”

Olson listed “Eyes For You” as his personal favorite tune on the EP. “It’s a beautiful love song that starts very stripped down and turns into a joyous full band experience,” he said.

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “Definitely inspired by where I’m from and how I was raised. a lot of the lyrics are connected to growing up and learning to love in a healthy way.”

The digital age

On being artists in the digital age, he said, “It’s a whole different landscape now with the power of the digital world. I think at the end of the day, if you focus on making music that connects and less on immediate results, you’ll be better off. we made I love you so in 2014 and now in 2022, it’s on the radio. It goes to show that you never know what can happen, just make music you believe in and get it out there.”

Dream collaboration choices

Olson listed Justin Bieber and Neil Young as their dream collaboration choices in music. “Justin Bieber cause I’ve always been a sucker for his voice and pop songs. Neil Young would be another one cause he’s my favorite musician of all time,” he said.

Success

On his definition of success, Olson said, “Success is giving your all in whatever it is you do. of course, money is nice but that doesn’t necessarily define success. if you are working hard to provide for yourself and your family then you are successful.”

He concluded about the “Try Again” EP, “It is just the beginning of the new Walters era. We tried to make songs that live in the same world as our previous work. We hope you can seamlessly listen to Try Again alongside our first two EPs.”

Their “Try Again” EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about The Walters, follow them on Instagram.