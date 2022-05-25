Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Walters talk about their new EP ‘Try Again’ and the digital age

Luke Olson, the lead singer of The Walters, chatted about their new EP “Try Again” and the digital age.

Published

The Walters
The Walters. Photo Credit: Joelle Grace Taylor
The Walters. Photo Credit: Joelle Grace Taylor

Luke Olson, the lead singer of The Walters, chatted about their new EP “Try Again” and the digital age.

On the song selection process for the EP “Try Again,” Olson said, “We started writing new songs until we really found the ones that clicked for everyone. we probably had 10 demos and narrowed it down to the ones that made ‘Try Again’.”

Olson listed “Eyes For You” as his personal favorite tune on the EP. “It’s a beautiful love song that starts very stripped down and turns into a joyous full band experience,” he said.

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “Definitely inspired by where I’m from and how I was raised. a lot of the lyrics are connected to growing up and learning to love in a healthy way.”

The digital age

On being artists in the digital age, he said, “It’s a whole different landscape now with the power of the digital world. I think at the end of the day, if you focus on making music that connects and less on immediate results, you’ll be better off. we made I love you so in 2014 and now in 2022, it’s on the radio. It goes to show that you never know what can happen, just make music you believe in and get it out there.”

Dream collaboration choices

Olson listed Justin Bieber and Neil Young as their dream collaboration choices in music. “Justin Bieber cause I’ve always been a sucker for his voice and pop songs. Neil Young would be another one cause he’s my favorite musician of all time,” he said. 

Success

On his definition of success, Olson said, “Success is giving your all in whatever it is you do. of course, money is nice but that doesn’t necessarily define success. if you are working hard to provide for yourself and your family then you are successful.”

He concluded about the “Try Again” EP, “It is just the beginning of the new Walters era. We tried to make songs that live in the same world as our previous work. We hope you can seamlessly listen to Try Again alongside our first two EPs.”

Their “Try Again” EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about The Walters, follow them on Instagram.

In this article:Digital Age, Ep, Justin Bieber, luke olson, Neil young, the walters, try again
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The Kherson area has been less ravaged by fighting than other parts of Ukraine The Kherson area has been less ravaged by fighting than other parts of Ukraine

World

Locals ‘apprehensive’ in Moscow-run Ukraine region

In Ukraine’s only region fully controlled by Russian troops, Moscow-backed officials are pushing for formal annexation.

21 hours ago

Business

Soros says ‘civilization may not survive’ Ukraine war

"The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it," Soros said.

21 hours ago
Russia is settling in for a long war, the country's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia is settling in for a long war, the country's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The governor of the eastern region of Lugansk accuses Russia of trying to "completely destroy" the city of Severodonetsk.

10 hours ago
Ngo Minh Hieu hacked and sold about 200 million Americans' social security numbers when he was in his 20s Ngo Minh Hieu hacked and sold about 200 million Americans' social security numbers when he was in his 20s

Tech & Science

Notorious Vietnamese hacker turns government cyber agent

At the height of his career, Vietnamese hacker Ngo Minh Hieu made a fortune stealing the personal data of hundreds of millions of Americans.

10 hours ago