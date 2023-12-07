The top five UK Christmas window displays named

London's Carnaby Street, a big shopping area. Image (C) Tim Sandle

The Christmas window display has become a U.K. tradition for high-end stores located in the major cities. Since being pioneered by RH Macy’s in 1874, businesses utilise the shop front to attract customers and this requires a continuous process to find innovative ways to keep the festive look fresh.

As to what are the best and most inventive Christmas window displays of the last decade? Digital Journal heard from the slimline aluminium window provider The Heritage Windows Company, who have compiled an overview of the most interesting displays in recent history. The outcome is:

Harvey Nichols (2022) – a festive fashion show

Described as a love letter to the glamour fashion trends of 2022, Harvey Nichols’ 2022 Christmas window display was adorned with mirror balls, high fashion and sequins at the in Knightsbridge store, making effective use of lighting

Harrods (2018) – Instagrammable festivity

Harrods’ 2018 display was named ‘Fantastica’ and it showcased everything that captures the minds of the Instagram generation – finding inventive ways to reflect the spirit of social media in the festive season.

Each window in the display represented a different photographic frame of festive subjects, from gift giving to Christmas dinner, each of which was elevated with a colourful and considered design.

Fenwick (2018) – we’re walking in the air

In 2018 Fenwick’s Newcastle display sought to tug on the country’s collective nostalgic heartstrings. The display – We’re Walking in the Air – re-enacted famous scenes from the Christmas picture book classic The Snowman (published in 1978).

Each window recreated parts of the book with impressive detail and lighting, supported by animatronics like the snowman coming to life surrounded by moving train sets and spinning platforms.

Fortnum & Mason (2019) – feline festive

A throwback to the department store’s roots, the Christmas display depicted festive characters from artist Edward Bawden’s Fortnum & Mason 1958 Christmas campaign. This featured feline characters working in a Christmas factory.

Selfridges (2018) – rockin’ around the Christmas tree

In 2018, Selfridges went for a ‘Heritage Rocks Christmas’ theme, dressing up Santa in an assortment of different rock’n’roll outfits over the decades. From glam rock to the 90s, Santa was placed in a series of different musical contexts.

Will 2023’s offerings supplant one of the above? The progression towards December 25th will reveal.