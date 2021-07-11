Connect with us

‘The Space Between,’ starring Kelsey Grammer, is a witty comedic film

“The Space Between” is a clever and well-written comedy film starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Kelsey Grammer. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

'The Space Between'
'The Space Between.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount
Particularly impressive about this movie is that it was directed by Rachel Winter as part of her directorial debut. Paris Jackson also stars in the film as Cory.

Micky Adams (played by Kelsey Grammer) is a former best-selling artist who becomes friends with Charlie Porter (played by Jackson White), a man that was sent to “trap him” and subsequently drop Adams from his record deal in Los Angeles, California. Back in 1974, he sold 70 million records, but a year later, he faded into obscurity.

Adams is quite eccentric, and Charlie goes to his outrageous home, in an effort to remove him from the record contract; however, the more Charlie gets to know Adams, the more they get acquainted and they form a distinct bond that may lead to a friendship.

Without giving too much away, by the end of the find the viewer will clearly know what “the space between” is.

The Verdict

Overall, Kelsey Grammer delivers in “The Space Between,” and he sustains the audience’s attention for its entire duration. The viewer can slightly recall “Crazy Heart” starring Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

Rachel Winter directs the movie in a solid fashion, and the script by William Porter is impressive and relatable. It underscores such values as faith, love, music, life, and fear. “The Space Between” garners four out of five stars.

In this article:Comedy, Film, kelsey grammer, rachel winter, The Space Between
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

