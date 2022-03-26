Connect with us

‘The Ravine’ film releases its gripping thriller

The highly-anticipated thriller “The Ravine” released its gripping trailer.

Published

Teri Polo as Carolyn Bianci and Eric Dane as Mitch Bianci in the thriller 'The Ravine.' Photo courtesy of Cinedigm
The highly-anticipated thriller “The Ravine” released its gripping trailer. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The movie is directed by Keoni Waxman, and it was written by Waxman, Robert Pascuzzi, and Kelly Pascuzzi. It runs for a little over two hours and it is rated R.

Its all-star cast includes Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, Byron Mann, Leslie Uggams, and Kyle Lowder (“Days of Our Lives”).

The official trailer for the haunting “The Ravine” may be seen below.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. It was inspired by true events and it will be available in theaters and on VOD on May 6, 2022, via Cinedigm.

