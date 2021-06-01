Connect with us

The Paramount announces new lineup of shows and concerts for 2021

Live music and shows are back! The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island has announced its concert and show lineup for the rest of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The Paramount
The Paramount. Photo by Amy Vivinetto.
The Paramount. Photo by Amy Vivinetto.

This news is quite welcoming after the shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. “It’s time,” the venue exclaimed via a post on Instagram, thus implying that the theater is ready to host shows and live music again.

Acclaimed comedian Jim Breuer will be kicking off two comedy shows on August 20 and 21 respectively. The last show of 2021 (as of now) will be Countess Luann and her “A Very Countess Christmas” event.

Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, The Paramount won the “Best Concert Venue on Long Island” honor at the “Best of Long Island” competition. Most recently, it has also been nominated for “Nightclub of the Decade” at the 32nd annual Pollstar Awards.

For more information on The Paramount and its upcoming shows, visit its official homepage, Facebook page, and follow the venue on Instagram.

