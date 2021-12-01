The Marshall Tucker Band to kick off their 50th anniversary tour

Connect with us

The Marshall Tucker Band will celebrate five decades since its inception in 2022. To celebrate, the multi-platinum southern rock group will hit the road for its historic “50th Anniversary Tour.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The Marshall Tucker Band
They revealed over 30 live concert dates, which will include a stop at New York’s historic Beacon Theatre. “Five decades of The Marshall Tucker Band… sometimes it’s still hard to understand,” lead singer Doug Gray said. “We are just regular people. The fans have given us so many special moments over these 50 years. I’m so proud of our band.” 

In 1972, the original band members Toy Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell, Doug Gray, Jerry Eubanks, George McCorkle, and Paul Riddle came together in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to form a southern rock band.

They knew they had the magic for something that could reach people well beyond the South Carolina state line. They had the sound, the look, and the camaraderie. Problem was, they didn’t have a name. One day while rehearsing in a local warehouse, they came across a key ring with the inscription, “Marshall Tucker.” It belonged to a blind piano tuner who resided in Spartanburg. It was this fated discovery that inspired the band’s moniker, and at that moment, The Marshall Tucker Band was born.  

Iconic rocker Dave Mason will join the legendary group on select live concert dates. “I’m really looking forward to joining the 50th anniversary celebration of this extraordinary band,” Dave Mason said. “I’ve been waiting to get back on the road, and this is quite the opportunity to bring great music to everybody, everywhere.” 

“Our special songs, guided by the lyrics of Toy Caldwell, have given us a deep emotional connection with our fans and friends,” Doug Gray said. “We love you all and can’t wait to see you on the road in 2022.” 

The tour officially kicks off on January 12 at the Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, Texas. 

In the upcoming weeks, the second leg of the tour will be announced on the band’s official website

