The Marshall Tucker Band amazes The Paramount with classic southern rock vocals

The Marshall Tucker Band. Photo Credit: Mariah Gray

On Monday, December 20, The Marshall Tucker Band performed at The Paramount in Huntington for a good turnout of fans, and they were incredible. Digital Journal has the recap.

Their set included “Running Like The Wind,” and Chris Hicks nailed the vocals in “Dog Eat Dog World.” “Take The Highway” was an instrumental and vocal masterpiece, which allowed all of the band members to showcase their prowess on their musical instruments.

“Georgia Moon” was equally stirring and magnificent, and it was neat to hear them sing “Blue Ridge Mountain Sky,” courtesy of Rick Willis, which is this journalist’s personal favorite Marshall Tucker Band tune in their catalog.

Lead singer and sole original member Doug Gray thanked The Paramount audience for keeping The Marshall Tucker Band alive for nearly 50 years of touring.

Of course, no Marshall Tucker Band concert is complete without “Heard It in a Love Song” and their signature classic “Can’t You See,” which was the theme song of the evening.

The Verdict

Overall, The Marshall Tucker Band was able to put on a captivating concert at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. They proved that with nearly 50 years of touring, they belong in the hallowed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Marshall Tucker Band exuded a great deal of passion and their songs were noteworthy and memorable. Their live set at The Paramount garnered an A rating.

To learn more about The Marshall Tucker Band, visit their official website.