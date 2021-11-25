‘THE MAGIC’ holiday film premieres live on Popstar! TV on Thanksgiving

'THE MAGIC.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

“THE MAGIC” is a new original holiday motion picture drama by Gregori J. Martin that will premiere live tonight on Popstar! TV just in time for Thanksgiving. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It will air at 8 p.m. EST and PST. LANY Entertainment, in association with Mirror Image Films, has released the official poster and movie trailer of THE MAGIC, starring Kristos Andrews, Alejandra Espinoza, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Charles Shaughnessy, Katherine Kelly Lang, and Brandon B. Brown, among others.

Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland and Golden Globe and Oscar nominee Eric Roberts also star. It was directed, written, and produced by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin.

Synopsis of the film

Hotshot attorney David Kane played by Emmy winner Kristos Andrews of “The Bay” has lost the Christmas spirit and closed his heart to love following a tragic loss fifteen years earlier.

Now, with the help of his guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty (Emmy nominee Bianca D’Ambrosio and Emmy winner Chiara D’Ambrosio), David soon finds himself falling for paralegal Carolina Castillo (International star Alejandra Espinoza) and learns to believe in the magic of Christmas all over again.

It is available to watch tonight on Popstar! TV’s live linear channel is currently available on streaming devices and smart TVs including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, DistroTV, STIRR, Plex, KlowdTV, and recent additions Vizio and Samsung UK, among others.

“THE MAGIC” will also be available on digital and On Demand starting on December 10 on Popstar! TV and other streaming services to follow such as Amazon Video, Tubi, and more.