The journey of Alexandre Nour Desjardins: Cinematographer of Oscar-nominated live-action short

From the active streets of Montreal to the ostentatious sets of Hollywood, California, Alexandre Nour Desjardins has carved out a genuinely distinct road through the world of cinematography. His journey, meticulously crafted by hard work and resilience, is not only a story of professional success but an impactful narrative of cultural immersion, creative collaboration, and undying passion for the art of storytelling. As a far-reaching force that stretches the vast expanse of cinematography, Desjardins is an enigmatic and vivid storyteller who weaves imagination with light and shadows and a prolific artist made by his own journey.

Desjardins’ love affair with cinematography started in his formative years, as he carefully split his time between the skate park and the family restaurant, embracing and absorbing the diverse cultures all around him. During this time, he developed a weighty need to share his most immersive experiences with the world, igniting his initial interest in filmmaking. With earnings from the family business, Desjardins invested everything he could in equipment and began filming projects across his local community. His early experimentation provided the foundation for his future, instilling him with a bottomless appreciation for the power of storytelling.

His hunger for the craft ultimately led him to pursue a bachelor’s degree in film production, where he graduated with honors from Concordia University in Montreal. With a breadth of theoretical knowledge and practical skills in his arsenal, Desjardins co-founded Telescope Films as a platform to collaborate with his former classmates and produce impactful work. Today, Desjardins is positioned at the forefront of the film world, where he brings his focus and distinct skillset in cinematography to film and commercials. His creative process is anchored in collaboration with various directors, challenging the limits of storytelling through original narratives.

As an artist operating a cinematic chameleon, Desjardins’ work reaches deep into his perspectives, adapting his viewpoint to suit any story and project at hand. He believes that every tale merits its own special light and unique view, resulting in compelling, avant-garde work that resonates deeply. Of course, the path to crafting art that reverberates with people’s souls is often filled with its own challenges and assorted valleys along the way.

One of Desjardins’ greatest difficulties as a cinematographer has been grappling with the ever-present concept of identity and how one’s cultural background influences and shapes one’s output. Via many travels and collaborations, he has gained a more profound understanding of this aspect of filmmaking, enriching his outlook and further dignifying his approach. Nevertheless, all deep understandings come from lessons learned, and Desjardins’ journey has certainly gifted him an abundance of valuable lessons, including the significance of listening, humility, and organization in the creative process. The artist emphasizes the need to listen to others’ ideas, remain open to feedback, and maintain a creative system that effectively harnesses one’s creativity.

Alexandre Nour Desjardins aspires to continue creating films that echo with audiences globally, collaborating with the most creative minds who share his vision. He dreams of becoming a full-time American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) member, working on American feature films that captivate audiences worldwide. Viewers can only anticipate more from the artist as Desjardins’ impeccable work defies the logical mind and is filled with rich imagery reflective of his dedication to storytelling and ability to tackle varied projects with consistent passion, enthusiasm, and raw talent.