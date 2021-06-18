The Inspirational Success Story of Moshé Partouche

Moshé Partouche is a serial entrepreneur in the entertainment industry, he has attained success in all three aspects: film, music, and nightlife. Photo courtesy Moshé Partouche / Thomas Herd

The entertainment industry has provided people a much-needed outlet during difficult times, it is often the remedy people need after a tough day at work or a difficult interaction with close friends or partners. Whether it be music, movies, or going out to a nightclub, the industry provides great avenues for people to connect, have fun, and take some time away from their hectic lives.

Moshé Partouche is a serial entrepreneur in the entertainment industry, he has attained success in all three aspects: film, music, and nightlife.



Moshé first began his career in the industry when he brought the world-renowned Circoloco music festival from its birthplace of Ibiza to Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel. Circoloco first started as an underground music festival for dance music enthusiasts, eventually evolving to the mainstream pop culture sensation it is today. Some of the world’s best DJ’s grace the stage at Circoloco, making it a premier event for all those who enjoy electronic dance music.

Israel is a popular destination for nightlife events, the popularity of dance music in Israel inspired Moshé to bring this exclusive festival to his homeland. Circoloco was a launchpad for Moshé to further his name in the nightlife scene in Israel, as he continues to organize big time events at breathtaking venues in different cities in Israel.

Thanks to his hard work and stunning accomplishments, a nightlife event with Moshé’s name attached to it is guaranteed widespread success.



Moshé’s passion for music goes beyond his nightlife endeavors, he established the Moyo Brothers label in 2013, the label has made a name for itself over the last 8 years, as it can be found streaming globally on various streaming services like iTunes, SoundCloud, Ibiza Global Radio, among other popular streaming services.

Moshé’s passion for music is reflected in the growing popularity of the Moyo Brothers label, he is seeking looking to make more music to grow the label to heights previously unseen during the last 8 years since its inception.



Notwithstanding such monumental success in nightlife and music, Moshé is also a name to watch in film. He has always had a passion for cinema, deciding to create documentaries as a way to means to gain traction in the film industry.

The first documentary Moshé produced was called The Vif, this documentary focused on the life and last days of fashion designer, Christian Audigier. Snoop Dogg, Don “ED” Hardy, Michael Madsen, Johnny Hallyday, Daymond John, Charles Aznavour, and Stephen Dorff were just some of the big names featured in this documentary.

Not only did the documentary have leading figures from the entertainment industry involved, it went on to win numerous accolades like best documentary and best producer as major international film festivals. Some of these festivals include: the Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival, the Santa Monica International Film Festival, the Newport Beach Film Festival, the Glendale International Film Festival, the Harlem International Film Festival, the Beverly Hills Film Festival, the Mexico International Film Festival, and many others.



Moshé was motivated to produce his second documentary after the success of The Vif, the second documentary he produced was called American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective.

The documentary was another big hit for Moshé, as it was featured in the Sundance Music Festival. The documentary has enthralling behind the scenes stories about Madsen’s journey in Hollywood. Moshé is keen on producing more documentaries that he hopes will mirror the success of his first two, he also aims to direct feature films on the silver screen.

Moshé’s versatility and artistic talent can be seen on display through his music, documentaries, and exquisite nightlife events. He has no plans of stopping his involvement in either of the three, as he aspires to become a household name in the entertainment industry in the next several years.



