Bryce Johnson to star in 'Allegoria.' Photo Credit: Katherine Hauschka, Wikimedia Commons

The horror film ‘Allegoria’ will have its world premiere at Panic Fest. The movie will be released on VOD, Digital, and streaming on Shudder on August 2, 2022.

RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the North American rights to “Allegoria” prior to its world premiere at Panic Fest.

RLJE Films is a business unit of AMC Networks, while Shudder is AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural.

Background on ‘Allegoria’

“Allegoria” was written by Spider One, who also makes his directorial debut with This movie. It stars Krsy Fox (“Frank”), Adam Busch (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Scout Compton (Halloween).

In “Allegoria,” a group of artists’ lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons, and death.

“Collaborating with emerging filmmakers and artists like Spider One is a top priority for us,” said Mark Ward, the Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “We couldn’t be more proud to debut his first film. He is a great talent with a unique vision,” Ward added.

“Allegoria” was produced by OneFox Productions. To learn more about “Allegoria,” visit its IMDb page.